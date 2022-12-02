East Wall protesters block traffic again, with organiser promising wider disruptions

East Wall protests continue over accommodation of asylum seekers in the area, with disruption once again at the Port Tunnel on Friday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Protesters objecting to asylum seeker accommodation in East Wall, Dublin, blocked traffic again on Friday, with organisers promising more disruptive demonstrations to come.

Motorists were advised to avoid the East Wall Road and Dublin Tunnel during rush hour and until further notice.

The south bore of the Port Tunnel was temporary closed and protesters blocked traffic on the south side of the Tom Clarke Bridge. Protesters then walked up New Wapping Street, blocking traffic before dispersing around 6.30pm.

Officials warned earlier this week that the protests pose a danger for road users, as the tunnel closures are causing heavy vehicles to travel through the city instead.

READ MORE

“So many more people are walking and cycling since the Port Tunnel opened and we introduced the HGV cordon, that for the Port Tunnel not to operate is a serious safety concern,” said Brendan O’Brien of Dublin City Council’s traffic department.

Friday’s disruption was the latest of several similar protests this week by demonstrators who object to the housing of asylum seekers in the disused ESB officers in East Wall.

Malachy Steenson, one of the organisers, this week promised further demonstrations which will “bring this city to a standstill”.

At Friday’s protest, he told attendees to gather on Monday evening and asked people to bring their cars. He said he is not disclosing the details of the protest yet “for technical reasons”.

It is understood some local representatives are to ask the protest organisers to cease the demonstrations. Mr Steenson said he has no intention of doing so.

As well as local residents, the protests have attracted various far-right and anti-immigration campaigners from around the country.