Body of man with apparent knife wounds discovered in Phoenix Park

Gardaí have sealed off a scene in Phoenix Park in Dublin after the remains of a man with apparent knife wounds were discovered on Friday morning.
The man’s death is officially being treated as “unexplained”.
However, all the resources of a homicide inquiry have been committed to the case.
It appears the victim sustained knife wounds in the area around his upper body or neck.
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Gardaí are awaiting the results of a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.
The remains of the deceased were discovered at about 10.30am close to the Wellington Monument.