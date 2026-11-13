Body of man with apparent knife wounds discovered in Phoenix Park

The remains of the deceased were discovered around 10.30am close to the Wellington Monument. File photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí have sealed off a scene in Phoenix Park in Dublin after the remains of a man with apparent knife wounds were discovered on Friday morning.

The man’s death is officially being treated as “unexplained”.

However, all the resources of a homicide inquiry have been committed to the case.

It appears the victim sustained knife wounds in the area around his upper body or neck.

Gardaí are awaiting the results of a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.

The remains of the deceased were discovered at about 10.30am close to the Wellington Monument.