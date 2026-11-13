Ireland

Body of man with apparent knife wounds discovered in Phoenix Park

Deceased appears to have suffered injuries but his death is being treated as ‘unexplained’

The remains of the deceased were discovered around 10.30am close to the Wellington Monument. File photograph: Alan Betson
The remains of the deceased were discovered around 10.30am close to the Wellington Monument. File photograph: Alan Betson
Conor Lally Security & Crime Editor
Fri Nov 13 2026 - 12:371 MIN READ

Gardaí have sealed off a scene in Phoenix Park in Dublin after the remains of a man with apparent knife wounds were discovered on Friday morning.

The man’s death is officially being treated as “unexplained”.

However, all the resources of a homicide inquiry have been committed to the case.

It appears the victim sustained knife wounds in the area around his upper body or neck.

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Gardaí are awaiting the results of a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.

The remains of the deceased were discovered at about 10.30am close to the Wellington Monument.

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