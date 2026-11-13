Two PSNI officers sacked over ‘utterly despicable’ behaviour toward vulnerable people

Two PSNI officers have been dismissed over 'utterly despicable' behaviour toward vulnerable people. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A police officer in Northern Ireland who recorded a video of a woman with learning difficulties in bed while he made sexualised comments has been sacked.

A second officer, who featured in the video, has also been dismissed.

Police Ombudsman Jacqui Durkin has described the behaviour of the two former Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers towards vulnerable people they had been tasked to assist as “utterly despicable”.

PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton has described the behaviour of the two officers as “horrifying”.

An ombudsman investigation found that Police Officer A recorded videos and took pictures of people who had requested police assistance, reported crimes, were intoxicated or considered at risk of self-harm.

The videos and images were captured in people’s homes, in hospitals and in police vehicles, Durkin said.

Some were shared on WhatsApp, including with a member of the public – often accompanied with sexualised and derogatory commentary.

The ombudsman said 18 people were identified as having been referenced in messages, videos and photographs found on personal mobile phones belonging to Officer A between 2016 and 2021.

The second officer, Police Officer B, took photographs of two vulnerable women, which he then shared with Officer A along with messages that referred to the women in derogatory terms.

The ombudsman said in June 2021 the two officers had been tasked to the home of a woman with learning difficulties and mental health needs after a report of a concern for her safety.

A video made by Officer A showed the woman in bed in her nightwear with Officer B standing at the foot of the bed.

The report said Officer A asked a “highly inappropriate question” using a slang term apparently relating to the woman’s sex life.

After this Officer B shouted a comment and invited her to repeat it.

The ombudsman said the woman responded by holding up her electronic tablet and advising that she was recording the officers.

Officer A stated that they were having “craic” and told the woman to “lighten up”.

When shown the video by Police Ombudsman investigators, the woman said she had been unaware that she was being filmed and felt “disgusted”.

Durkin said: “Such behaviour from police officers tasked to assist a vulnerable woman at a time of distress is reprehensible.”

The ombudsman said the same two officers had also been involved in an exchange of photos and messages on WhatsApp in November 2020.

When interviewed, Officer B stated that he was a junior officer and pointed out that Police Officer A was his Probationary Support Officer.

He said he was “trying to fit in” and would not have acted as he had if he had not met Officer A.

Photos, videos and messages relating to another 15 members of the public that Officer A had encountered during his duties were found on his current personal mobile phone and a previous device.

Five of the people were photographed or recorded while in hospital.

They included a woman the officer had encountered numerous times in relation to incidents of self-harm and concerns that she might take her own life.

In another photograph, a man considered to be at risk of self-harm was pictured lying across chairs in a hospital waiting area.

The ombudsman said other material included a video of a woman, recorded at a time when she was abusing alcohol and drugs.

The report said a further five videos found on Officer A’s phone featured an elderly and apparently vulnerable man, filmed in his home and in a street from a police car.

The ombudsman said the officers’ behaviour emerged during an investigation into an allegation in 2021 that Officer A had abused his position for a sexual purpose by establishing a relationship with a woman he had met on duty.

The officer was arrested by Police Ombudsman investigators and his home and workplace were searched and electronic devices were seized.

While the initial investigation into the alleged inappropriate relationship led to no action being taken against him, the discovery of material on his personal phones prompted a number of investigations.

The PSNI took management action against a total of 74 officers.

After an internal PSNI Professional Standards investigation into evidence of racial, sexist and misogynistic memes having been shared between police officers, Officer A was sacked in 2025.

Officer B was dismissed for gross misconduct in July 2026, and another officer, Police Officer C, was given a final written warning.

No further action was taken against the other officer, Police Officer D, who had been present when Officer A had recorded a video but stated that they had been unaware of the recording.

Durkin said: “Almost all of the people affected by these actions were vulnerable, some extremely so.

“They should have been treated with compassion and empathy. Instead, they were treated with nothing short of contempt.”

Singleton said: “It will shock and appal our officers and staff that any member of the public, needing our help, was treated in this cruel and dismissive way.”

– PA