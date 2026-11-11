New multi-sport playing pitch and 123 homes granted permission in Dublin 8

The multi-sport playing pitch is intended to be used for multiple different sports including soccer, rugby and GAA games

Planning permission for 123 homes and a new multi-sport playing pitch at the former site of St Teresa’s Gardens complex in Dublin 8 has been granted to the Land Development Agency (LDA) and Dublin City Council (DCC).

Dublin city councillors approved permission for the homes, which will include 103 cost rental and 20 social homes as well as a new public park.

Construction is due to start next year with the playing pitch to be completed by the end of 2027 and the homes finished by the end of 2028.

The LDA is the State’s affordable housing delivery body. Its main role is to acquire and develop State and other land to deliver affordable homes.

The homes are part of the second phase of the “Donore Project” development where the LDA and DCC are currently developing 542 homes at the site of what was once one of the State’s largest public housing complexes.

Construction is ongoing for the first phase of the project, with the first apartments to be delivered early next year.

One of the two proposed residential buildings as part of the second phase consists of an apartment block 16 storeys in height which will provide one studio apartment, 71 one-bedroom and 31 two-bedroom apartments.

The second building will comprise a three-storey block with ground floor and duplex apartments above, including two one-bedroom, eight two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom apartments, all with own-door access.

The multi-sport playing pitch is intended to be used for multiple sports including soccer, rugby and GAA games. The new public park will be located to the north of existing houses on the South Circular Road, near the former Bailey Gibson site, while a variety of landscaped playgrounds, exercise and open spaces are also promised.

The development is supported by funding from the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Investment Fund (HIIF), administered by the Housing Activation Office of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Richard Shakespeare, chief executive of DCC, said the Donore Project was one of several developments the local authority is delivering in partnership with the LDA.

John Coleman, chief executive of the LDA, said receiving planning approval for the second phase of the project was “an exciting development” for the body and for current and future residents of Dublin 8.

“When complete it will be home to more than 1,000 people and provide important sports and recreation amenities for the area,” he said.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daryl Barron said the development was “another big step forward for Donore and for Dublin 8” and will bring facilities that will “benefit the entire community”.

“What stands out is the wider ambition for this part of the city. The new multi-sports playing pitch, public park and community spaces show that Dublin City Council and the Land Development Agency are building more than homes. They are helping to create a real neighbourhood,” the Fianna Fáil councillor said.

“This is how we build a better Dublin, through quality homes, strong communities and public spaces that bring people together.”