Johnny Ronan hits roadblock on €55m investment hub near Glass Bottle scheme

Developer Johnny Ronan is proposing to build a €55 million innovation hub near the Glass Bottle scheme in Dublin with a “live testbed” area for drone-delivery and air taxi services, but Government officials are cool on the plan.

The Ronan Group has been seeking ministerial support for the hub, which would be built alongside the 4,000-home project at the site of the former Irish Glass Bottle plant in Poolbeg west.

The plan includes proposals for wet-labs for health and scientific experiments and advanced manufacturing laboratories for robotics and sensor technology, all part of an effort to link private business with universities.

But officials advising Minister for Higher Education James Lawless have cast doubt over the plan and said there was “no evidence” higher education institutions (HEIs) wished to participate.

“This project is not one the department could recommend to the Minister based on information currently available,” officials wrote in a briefing for Lawless before he met Ronan Group executives in February.

“The costings put forward are quite undeveloped at this stage. While the department is not currently being asked to directly participate in funding, it can be expected such an ask would arise, in particular were an HEI to become involved.”

The note – released under the Freedom of Information Act – said there was no reference to any approach to the Irish Aviation Authority about drone and air-taxi testing.

It also said it was “unclear” about how this aspect of the plan would “translate to an area of significant housing”.

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In response to questions, Ronan Group and partners Lioncor and Oaktree said they remain committed to the plan. “We shared the concept with Government and relevant agencies of the State to start a conversation earlier this year,” they said.

“Detailed planning, costings and engagement with State bodies and academic partners would follow when the concept progresses.

“Ronan Group believes that the innovation hub could be transformative for Dublin and for Ireland, and that Glass Bottle represents the ideal location for what will be a symbol of Irish innovation.”

However, the department, also responding to questions, said its position remains the same.

“The department has not at this time given further consideration to the concept in question, nor is the department aware of whether any Irish HEIs, which are autonomous bodies, have been approached in relation to the matter,” it said.

Lawless was told the project was more in the remit of the Department of Enterprise and agencies such as Enterprise Ireland, which is responsible for promoting indigenous industry.

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Separate records show Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said he was “impressed with the project” when meeting Ronan Group in July 2025.

Company executives asked at the Burke meeting if there was a mechanism by which they can receive capital funding for the hub. They also asked whether Enterprise Ireland could collaborate with them to create a joint Enterprise Ireland HQ and innovation hub.

Questioned on Thursday about such engagements, Enterprise Ireland said it was “not involved in negotiations with the Ronan Group on a proposal for an innovation hub at the Glass Bottle site”.