Hostelworld shares slide as earnings to miss estimates amid Middle East conflict

Hostelworld, the hostel-booking group targeting millennial and Gen-Z backpackers, saw its shares slide to a four-year low on Wednesday after warning that its full-year earnings will miss market expectations as the Middle East conflict weighs on bookings.

The Dublin-based group added that it expects the drag on volumes to last into 2027.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) is now forecast to come between €20 million and €21 million this year, below the €22.9 million consensus expectation of analysts. It reported earnings of €19.9 million in 2025.

Hostelworld shares slumped as much as 16.5 per cent to 85.2 pence in early trading in London, where they are more frequently traded than in Dublin.

“With Asia and Oceania entering their seasonal peak in the fourth quarter, we now expect the Middle East conflict, together with the softer long haul demand between Europe and the Americas, to continue to weigh on volumes for the remainder of the year and into 2027,” Hostelworld said.

[ Hostelworld says Iran war shaved 3% off growth in first halfOpens in new window ]

Net revenue growth eased to an annual rate of 7 per cent in the third quarter of the year, from a rate of 12 per cent reported for the first half of the year.

Net bookings fell 2 per cent in the third quarter to 1.6 million transactions.

“The conflict reduced our volume growth by approximately four percentage points, up from about three in the first half, concentrated on routes between Europe and Asia or Oceania,” said chief executive Gary Morrison.

“The balance arose in roughly equal measure from softer long-haul demand on routes between Europe and the Americas and from lower organic web traffic, across the industry, as AI answers more searches. Demand within Europe and from North America was broadly flat.”

Meanwhile, Hostelworld said it does not plan to bring another resolution at its annual general meeting (AGM) next year to make political donations, after 20 per cent of shareholders voted against a motion at this year’s meeting to allow it make donations up to an aggregate amount of €100,000.

Hostelworld told shareholders before this year’s AGM that while it did not plan to make donations to political organisations or election candidates, the definition in legislation of “political donations” and “political expenditure” can extend to bodies such as those concerned with policy review, law reform, the representation of the business community and special interest groups that the group may wish to support.

“Following the AGM, the group engaged with shareholders who did not support the resolution in order to understand their views. Based on that engagement, the board understands that the votes against the resolution principally reflected certain shareholders’ general voting policies on political donations authorities, rather than concerns specific to the company,” it said.

“Although the board is satisfied that seeking the authority was an appropriate precautionary measure, it remains committed to maintaining an open and transparent dialogue with shareholders and, after carefully considering the feedback received, does not intend to propose a similar resolution at the 2027 annual general meeting.”