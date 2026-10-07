As the class of 2026 begins college, a masked shadow lingers

For the class of 2026, the opportunity to socialise and start the 'job' of identity-formation was interrupted by Covid-19 more than six years ago, just as they entered one of the most formative periods of their lives. Photograph: iStock

For the Leaving Cert class of 2026, an exciting new chapter has just begun, with many moving on to college campuses or apprenticeships. These institutions of further study have become filled with their enthusiastic and hopeful faces.

These are the same faces that were hidden behind masks for a considerable period, as this cohort of young people navigated the transition into secondary school amid the pandemic. And not only did many in this group start secondary school behind masks, they also had to keep their distance from classmates, and navigate these early years of adolescence through lockdowns and social restrictions.

According to developmental psychologist Erik Erikson, the central task of adolescence is identity-formation. This involves discovering who you are through friendships, feedback from peers and social participation. For the class of 2026, the opportunity to socialise and start the “job” of identity-formation was interrupted just as they entered one of the most formative periods of their lives. We should not forget this, and neither should we forget that this interruption can still, in subtle ways, be impacting on them now as they begin the next chapter and the early stages of adulthood.

For this group, the transition into adolescence happened at the exact moment that the world shut down. One day they were attending sixth class at primary school, and the next, that abruptly ended. They did not get the gradual ending to their primary school years that previous cohorts got, despite the great efforts of school staff in remote learning. They then started secondary school in September 2020, with masks, social distancing and all the rest.

There were no corridors filled with potential friends – instead, there was fear if people came too close. Masks made it impossible to read facial expressions; many students weren’t identifiable by their teachers for a long time – never mind being known by potential new friends. Interruptions to activities such as sport was also part of the deal during Covid, and while people often speak of that era in terms of the learning loss or educational disruption, it is also vital to look at the potential impact this all had on psychological development.

The central question being grappled with by teenagers on an unconscious level is “Who am I?” – and this question is largely worked out over time by having social encounters, taking a few risks socially, joining clubs or teams, making mistakes, reading facial expressions, and learning, bit by bit, how they fit in with different types of people. Because of the Covid restrictions, opportunities to work on the task of identity-formation were hampered for a significant time and, as a result, many young people retreated from social interaction or turned to their phones for social connection.

As a systemic psychotherapist, I meet young adults at the beginning stage of adulthood who describe a lingering sense of uncertainty about who they are and what their place in the world is. Some struggle with social anxiety and feel they should be able to manage situations better than they can. Some describe a wish to feel more confident than they do, particularly in social situations with people who are new.

All of this struggle makes sense when you take a wider view of what this resilient group of young people had to deal with in the context of their developmental journey. If part of their adolescence at the beginning stage was spent avoiding close contact with peers, communicating through screens or trying to manage heightened anxiety by themselves, it is completely normal that the result is that it takes longer for their confidence in social situations to develop.

If a person reaches 18 without a clear sense of who they are, it matters that they are reminded of the fact that Covid stole some of the time they ideally would have had for that. A shift from self-criticism if they find social situations hard to self-understanding is part of what many young people need when it comes to their internal self-talk.

This next chapter isn’t just about qualifications; it is about young adults reclaiming the opportunity to continue the job of getting to know themselves

If any of this group feel they are “behind” in terms of their confidence in themselves or their social skills, or if they feel that they don’t yet have a clear sense of self, they can be reminded that Covid took away some of the ordinary day-to-day experiences that normally help young people settle into that steady sense of self-identity. Knowing who you are will come – but it might just take a bit more time.

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Erikson believed that each stage of a person’s psychological development ended with them reaching a conclusion that then becomes stored as truth in the unconscious mind. This truth then becomes part of what influences behaviour. If the conclusion or truth reached is “I am not good socially”, that is going to have an impact on how a young person approaches the next social encounter – whether they join societies in college, or approach new social groups. If any of the class of 2026 are feeling a little unsure of themselves at this new stage, remember that doing the “job” of identity-formation was interrupted, and therefore may not be complete.

This next chapter therefore isn’t just about qualifications; it is about young adults reclaiming the opportunity to continue the job of getting to know themselves. Self-knowledge, for everyone, is power, and becoming aware of what is happening unconsciously for themselves in terms of normal psychological development. It means young people getting to take some power back into their lives. That process helps their mental health.

A lot of learning opportunity was effectively taken from the class of 2026 during those harsh Covid years. Let’s hope that where these young people are now landing in life can nurture more than just academic success.

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Let’s hope that there can be space too for psychological nourishment and growth. It is what they all deserve.