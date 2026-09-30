Ireland’s wild Atlantic salmon stocks down 80% since 1970s

Ireland’s wild Atlantic salmon are in “serious and sustained decline” with the number returning to Ireland down from well over one million each year during the 1970s to less than 200,000 in recent years, a review has found.

A review by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) was undertaken earlier this year at the request of Minister of State at the Department of the Environment Timmy Dooley who launched a public consultation on the matter on Wednesday.

Dooley described wild Atlantic salmon as an “iconic species” and an “important part of Ireland’s heritage”, and said it “cannot be taken for granted salmon will always be present in Irish rivers”.

He said Atlantic salmon are now classified as “near threatened” globally. “Without effective action, we risk the loss of salmon from Irish rivers,” he added.

The public consultation is designed to frame future management, protection, and recovery of Ireland’s wild Atlantic salmon.

It is seeking stakeholder views on a package of precautionary measures for the management of salmon exploitation, which would operate alongside existing annual scientific assessment of individual salmon stocks.

The proposed measures include applying a more precautionary threshold when determining whether individual salmon stocks can support harvest, as well as potential catch-and-release angling on rivers that would otherwise be closed.

Other measures include restrictions on the period during which recreational harvest may take place, reduced recreational bag limits, and additional protections for larger salmon.

“There is no single cause and no single measure that will reverse this decline,” Dooley said.

“We now need to consider both how we manage the salmon that return to our rivers today and what more we can do to give these stocks the best possible chance of recovery over the longer term.”

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The consultation also has a view to inform arrangements for the 2027 fishing season.

A statement from the Department of the Environment said scientific advice would continue to determine whether rivers can support harvest, catch-and-release angling, or should remain closed.

The consultation also seeks views on issues such as catch-and-release safeguards and scientific monitoring and data which arose from the IFI review.

Dooley said managing exploitation is an “important part of salmon conservation”, but restricting fishing alone will not restore salmon stocks.

“Our longer-term focus must be on creating conditions where salmon can recover – protecting and improving habitats, addressing barriers to fish migration, improving water quality and strengthening our science and monitoring.”

He said the consultation, which will close on October 30th, is an “opportunity to help shape how we protect and rebuild salmon stocks for the future”.

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