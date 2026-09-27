Claim Orangemen must march on Garvaghy Road because of tradition ‘a nonsense’, former SF staffer says

Former Sinn Féin director of publicity Danny Morrison giving an oration at the grave of IRA Volunteer Diarmuid O'Neill in Timoleague, Co Cork, on Sunday. Photograph: Barry Roche

Orange Order members seeking to march down the Garvaghy Road should follow the example of a Belfast lodge that unilaterally decided to abandon a march down Belfast’s Falls Road 60 years ago, Sinn Féin’s former director of publicity has said.

Danny Morrison said the claim by the Portadown District Loyal Orange Lodge that members were entitled to march from Drumcree Church down Garvaghy Road to Corcrain Orange Hall as it was the historic route did not stand up to scrutiny, as the order’s traditions have changed over time.

“I lived on the Falls Road before I moved to Broadway in Belfast in 1963 and the Orangemen were still marching on the Falls Road then,” he said. “They used to march from Sandy Road up Broadway to the Broadway Presbyterian Church on the junction with the Falls Road.

“They stood outside, they played God Save the Queen, they had Union flags up on the Falls Road, they marched into the church, got their banner blessed, held whatever service they had and they came back out again and went on their way.”

Morrison said nationalists never protested or threw stones “because we were vanquished, we were just completely defeated”. He said members of the order played the British national anthem on the Falls Road “for over 100 years, but in the mid-1960s they unilaterally decided to stop”.

“They stopped because they realised it was stupid coming into a Catholic area. There were no Protestants there, even though there was a church still having Sunday services, and they just unilaterally stopped it. They took the decision themselves.

“So, this business that ‘we have to march down the Garvaghy Road because it’s a traditional route’ is a nonsense. I mean, things change, demographics change, areas change, life changes and things move on, and the Orange Order needs to recognise that reality.”

Speaking to The Irish Times in advance of a commemoration in west Cork to IRA volunteer Diarmuid O’Neill, who was shot dead by London anti-terror police in September 1996, Morrison said the folly of trying to force an Orange Order march down the Garvaghy Road was recognised even by some unionists.

He pointed out that Wallace Thompson, a founder of the DUP along with Rev Ian Paisley, had warned on Saturday that the Parades Commission had got it wrong by approving the march after banning it for almost 30 years. He said Thompson predicted the standoff that began on Sunday in Portadown.

Morrison said the commission had serious questions to answer as to why it had given permission for the march and that the PSNI should be asked to explain if it had advised the commission that the march posed no threat of protest or disturbance.

“Because the supposition is that the police said, ‘We anticipate no problem if they go down the road’, which is a huge misjudgement, and shows you the divide, the gulf that exists between the leadership of the PSNI and our community,” he said.

“They didn’t ask anybody on the Garvaghy Road, as far as I know. They didn’t go to any elected representatives; they didn’t go to any Sinn Féin MP but made this assumption that, because there hasn’t been any trouble there in 28 years, it can go down despite feelings being raw.”

Morrison dismissed DUP MP Carla Lockhart’s criticism of Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill, who was accused of failing to honour her pledge to be a “First Minister for all” after she stood with the people of Garvaghy Road and did not accept the High Court’s ruling allowing the march to go ahead on Sunday.

“It’s obvious that Michelle O’Neill can’t be a First Minister for sectarian Orangemen who want to march through a Catholic area,” he said. “She can’t be a First Minister for them, but there are other groups that she has visited and promoted on a cross-community basis and who still respect her.”