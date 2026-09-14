Donald Trump’s Irish whiskey tariffs promise: What does it mean?

US president Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during the trophy presentation on the final day of the Irish Open on September 13th, 2026, in Doonbeg. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

US president Donald Trump capped off his whirlwind visit to Ireland by making the surprise announcement he would remove tariffs from Irish whiskey.

Never one to follow a script, Trump chose to make the announcement moments before presenting the Irish Open trophy to Shane Lowry rather than when he took questions alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Saturday.

Trump said: “I want to mention one thing [the] Taoiseach and I talked about it, and Shane [Lowry] talked about it.

“Everybody’s been bugging me. They’re saying, ‘Will you do me a favour, it’s so unfair what’s going on. Could you possibly take the tariffs off of Irish whiskey?’

“And I said, on behalf of the United States of America, I am going to take the tariffs off.”

So what does the announcement actually mean?

What were the tariffs on Irish whiskey before?

Whiskey distilled in the Republic was subject to a 10 per cent tariff, which applies to all European Union spirits entering the US.

The tariff had stood at 15 per cent before a revision in July brought the fee on wines and spirits down to 10 per cent.

However, whiskey distilled in the North and elsewhere in the UK faced no tariff, putting Irish distillers at a disadvantage.

How much is the US market worth?

Whiskey exports to the US were worth €450 million in 2025, according to the Irish Whiskey Association (IWA). Irish distillers purchased €80 million worth of US whiskey casks.

Where did the decision come from?

Trump is well-known for making significant announcements off the cuff, so it’s hard to say.

However, the 47th US president suggested it came in part after lobbying from Martin and Irish Open winner Lowry.

Asked about Trump’s comments, Lowry joked: “Irish distillers better be sending me a cheque soon. That must be worth a few quid to them.”

[ Trump scraps tariffs on Irish whiskey ‘on behalf of the United States of America’Opens in new window ]

Taoiseach Micheál Martin with US president Donald Trump on the final day of the Irish Open on September 13, 2026 in Doonbeg. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Reaction

IWA director Eoin Ó Catháin said: “The IWA heartily welcomes president Donald Trump’s announcement today that the tariff on Irish whiskey in the USA is to be removed.

“Nothing exemplifies the US-Ireland trade relationship better than Irish whiskey.

“This relationship represents thousands of jobs and millions in investment on both sides of the Atlantic, and the return to tariff-free trade for our Irish whiskey distillers will strengthen this success and lead to further growth and investment.”

Ó Catháin also said the IWA would continue engaging with EU and US counterparts to work towards a “zero-for-zero” arrangement on all drink exports.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said the US was a “vital market for our many quality local distillers across the country”.

Minister for Finance Simon Harris also welcomed the announcement, adding that it reflected the importance of the economic relationship between Ireland and the US.

Will the tariff cut apply to other EU member states?

Trump said the tariff cut will only apply to Irish whiskey.

In March 2025, the European Commission announced plans for 50 per cent tariffs on US goods, including bourbon whiskey, to come in the following months.

Following intense negotiations, this plan was scrapped.

It remains to be seen whether there will be any EU reaction to Trump’s promise on Irish whiskey, and when the tariff cut will come into effect.

Before departing Shannon Airport on Air Force One, Trump was asked whether the whiskey tariff cuts would also apply to the EU.

“Just Ireland,” he replied.

[ Taoiseach downplays ‘overreaction’ to Trump’s call for united IrelandOpens in new window ]