Woman (60s) dies from injuries from crash in Co Limerick two weeks ago

The woman had been driving one of the vehicles and was taken to University Hospital Limerick with life-threatening injuries. She died on Wednesday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A woman has died more than two weeks after a two-vehicle collision in Limerick in which she sustained life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place at Uregare Cross, Bruff, Co Limerick, at about 2.45pm on Thursday, August 27th.

A woman (60s) driving one of the vehicles was taken to University Hospital Limerick with life-threatening injuries and died on Wednesday, September 9th.

A man (50s) driving the other vehicle was also taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing. They are appealing for anyone who may have been travelling in the area around the time of the collision and who may have any information about the incident to contact them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Bruff Garda Station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.