Ireland

Man dies following three-car crash in Co Meath in August

The man, who was in his 50s, subsequently died of his injuries on Friday, September 4th

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man dies following Co Meath three-car crash. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Conor Pope
Fri Sept 11 2026 - 09:041 MIN READ

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward in connection with a three-car crash in Co Meath in the middle of August in which a man in his 50s was killed.

The crash happened shortly after 2am on the R132 at Smithstown near Julianstown, on Saturday, August 15th.

The scene was subject to a technical examination by Garda technical staff with a senior investigating officer appointed to lead the investigation.

A man who was seriously hurt in the crash was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, where he subsequently died of his injuries on Friday, September 4th.

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A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family of the deceased.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the R132 near Smithstown, Julianstown, Co. Meath between 1:30am and 2:30am on Saturday 15th August 2026, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on (01) 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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