‘Progress’ made on public transport security force as meeting hears attacks continued over summer

Plans for a new public transport security force are being developed by the Transport Security Working Group. Photograph: Getty Images

The “foundations” of legislation to govern the establishment of a transport security force are expected before the end of the year, Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has said.

O’Brien was speaking after a spate of attacks on buses, particularly in west Dublin. Attacks happened on the 77A, 65B and 65 routes.

In one case in July, a woman was taken to hospital after an object was thrown through the window of a bus on which she was travelling in Tallaght.

Plans for a new public transport security force are being developed by the Transport Security Working Group, which met on Thursday. It is expected the force will have powers of arrest and detention.

The Department of Transport said the meeting on Thursday was “one of a series” of discussions around the establishment of the transport security force.

While no timetable is available, O’Brien said “considerable progress” was being made.

In reply to a Dáil question, he told Sinn Féin TD John Brady: “I can assure you that my department is actively progressing the necessary steps to deliver on the commitment to establish a transport security force, in conjunction with the National Transport Authority.

“Considerable progress has been made in recent months, and this work remains a top priority for all parties involved.”

He said progress on the “foundations” of legislation was expected before the end of the year.

On Monday, a meeting of the Tallaght Transport Forum ­– a local coalition of transport providers, community representatives and gardaí –­ heard attacks have continued throughout August.

Concerns have also been expressed for passengers on the Luas, particularly late at night.

The department said investment, targeted enforcement operations and other initiatives have contributed to “significant progress . . . in addressing antisocial behaviour and enhancing the experience of staff and passengers”.

It said it was “committed to delivering a safe and secure public transport system, and we will maintain momentum on all fronts until the [proposed] transport security force is in place”.

However, Councillor Niamh Whelan, who represents the Tallaght Central local electoral area on south Dublin County Council, said: “Whatever is happening in the committees, it is not enough.”

Whelan, who is also a member of the Tallaght Transport Forum, said more gardaí are needed.

“They are firefighting,” she said. “They are forced to be reactive rather than proactive and we have been hearing about a public transport police as long as I have been around and that is a lot of years.”

Dublin Bus said it has three mobile teams, each consisting of two security personnel, covering routes across the north and south sides of city, as well as the central area.

“The teams provide a visible security presence during the hours when antisocial behaviour is statistically most likely to occur,” it said.

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