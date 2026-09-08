Luxury hotel to reopen on Thursday following recent norovirus outbreak

A spokeswoman previously said hotel management 'deeply' regretted the inconvenience caused by the outbreak and thanked guests for their patience.

A luxury Co Westmeath hotel that had to temporarily close following a norovirus outbreak last month is due to reopen on Thursday.

Glasson Lakehouse, a four-star hotel located 13km from Athlone, closed on August 26th following advice from the HSE.

Four couples due to celebrate their weddings at the hotel in the last two weeks had to find alternative venues, including a couple from Galway who managed to rearrange their plans in just a few hours.

A spokeswoman for Glasson Lakehouse said the hotel would reopen on Thursday, with weddings due to take place there this weekend.

Norovirus, which causes diarrhoea and vomiting, is one of the most common stomach bugs. It is understood that a significant number of guests and staff at the hotel were impacted by the virus last month.

The spokeswoman previously said hotel management “deeply” regretted the inconvenience caused by the outbreak and thanked guests for their patience.

[ From devastation to pure love: Couple finds venue after hotel closes two days before weddingOpens in new window ]

The HSE last week said it had “provided comprehensive public health and environmental health advice, information and support to assist the premises in developing and reviewing its reopening plans”.

“While the HSE can provide expert guidance on risk management measures, the decision to reopen is a matter for the premises management team following its own assessment of the risks and operational considerations,” it said in a statement.

Careful food handling and hand hygiene help prevent the spread of norovirus, the HSE said.

People who are unwell with norovirus should stay off work or school until they have been symptom free for 48 hours.