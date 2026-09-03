Two more couples seek alternative wedding venue as luxury hotel can’t reopen

Two couples due to get married this weekend at Glasson Lakehouse, Co Westmeath are searching for alternative wedding venues after it was decided that it cannot yet reopen following a recent norovirus outbreak.

The four-star hotel 13km from Athlone town, temporarily closed last week following advice from the HSE. Two couples due to celebrate their weddings there last weekend were able to secure alternative venues.

The Irish Times has now confirmed that two more couples due to get married at Glasson this weekend were informed on Wednesday that the venue will not reopen on time for their weddings.

A spokeswoman for Glasson confirmed the hotel will remain closed until next week, following advice from the HSE. It is understood the venue will reopen in time for weddings due to take place over the weekend of September 12th/13th, pending approval from health authorities.

Norovirus, which causes diarrhoea and vomiting, is one of the most common stomach bugs. It is understood that a significant number of guests and staff at the hotel were impacted by the virus last month.

Glasson’s spokeswoman said the hotel management “deeply” regretted the inconvenience caused and thanked guests for their patience.

“We will continue to work closely with health authorities and will provide an update regarding our reopening as soon as possible,” a statement said.

The HSE last week said its public health team was working with the venue “to ensure all appropriate actions are being taken and is working to contact affected people with advice”.

“Management and staff at the premises are co-operating fully with public health advice. The premises has voluntarily closed to facilitate outbreak control measures,” a statement said.

The HSE said careful food handling and hand hygiene help prevent the spread of norovirus. The public health advice is that people who are unwell should stay off work or school until symptom free for 48 hours.