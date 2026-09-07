Ireland

Maeve Binchy and U2 to feature on new commemorative coins

Central Bank announces latest in series which has previously included Bram Stoker and Luke Kelly

Maeve Binchy will feature on one of two forthcoming commemorative coins. Photograph: Getty
Maeve Binchy will feature on one of two forthcoming commemorative coins. Photograph: Getty
Olivia Kelleher
Mon Sept 07 2026 - 13:531 MIN READ

The Central Bank has announced that two new coins honouring U2 and the late author Maeve Binchy will be launched this autumn as part of its Commemorative Coin programme.

The official €2 U2 coin, marking 50 years since the band’s formation in 1976, will be unveiled on September 25th.

The band was chosen for the special tribute because U2’s “music and live shows have inspired generations around the world for decades”.

The Central Bank has also indicated that a €15 silver proof coin “celebrating the life and legacy of beloved author Maeve Binchy, whose warm, unforgettable stories continue to captivate readers across the globe” will be launched on October 2nd.

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U2 will feature on a new €2 coin. Photograph: Getty
U2 will feature on a new €2 coin. Photograph: Getty

The bestselling author and former Irish Times journalist died in July 2012 at the age of 72. At the time of her death the native of Dalkey in Co Dublin had sold about 40 million books in 37 languages.

Previous artists who have been commemorated on Irish coins include musicians Luke Kelly and Phil Lynott, playwright Seán O’Casey and Dracula writer Bram Stoker.

Last month the bank launched a €2 commemorative coin in recognition of the beginning of the Irish presidency of the Council of the European Union. The Central Bank minted 500,000 of the special €2 coins.

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