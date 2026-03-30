Business

Commemorative coin celebrating playwright Seán O’Casey launched by the Central Bank

It marks the 100th anniversary of the inaugural performance of his play The Plough and the Stars at the Abbey Theatre

Designed by PJ Lynch, there are just 3,000 coins available, and they retail at €90.
Designed by PJ Lynch, there are just 3,000 coins available, and they retail at €90.
Colin Gleeson
Mon Mar 30 2026 - 15:351 MIN READ

A commemorative coin celebrating the life and work of renowned Irish playwright Seán O’Casey has been launched by the Central Bank.

It marks the 100th anniversary of the inaugural performance of his play The Plough and the Stars at the Abbey Theatre.

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf presented the coin to Seán O’Casey’s daughter Shivaun during a launch at the Abbey Theatre attended by the O’Casey family and the current cast of the production.

The premiere of The Plough and the Stars took place at the Abbey Theatre in 1926, less than ten years after the Easter Rising of 1916.

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“Seán O’Casey’s The Plough and the Stars remains one of the most powerful and enduring works in Irish theatre,” said Mr Makhlouf.

“A century on from its premiere, O’Casey’s unflinching portrayal of how political upheaval affects ordinary people continues to speak to audiences. This commemorative coin honours O’Casey’s artistic genius and the Central Bank is proud to mark this significant cultural anniversary.”

The silver proof coin is on sale now on collectorcoins.ie. Designed by PJ Lynch, there are just 3,000 coins available, and they retail at €90.

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Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson is an Irish Times reporter
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