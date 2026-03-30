Commemorative coin celebrating playwright Seán O’Casey launched by the Central Bank

Designed by PJ Lynch, there are just 3,000 coins available, and they retail at €90.

A commemorative coin celebrating the life and work of renowned Irish playwright Seán O’Casey has been launched by the Central Bank.

It marks the 100th anniversary of the inaugural performance of his play The Plough and the Stars at the Abbey Theatre.

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf presented the coin to Seán O’Casey’s daughter Shivaun during a launch at the Abbey Theatre attended by the O’Casey family and the current cast of the production.

The premiere of The Plough and the Stars took place at the Abbey Theatre in 1926, less than ten years after the Easter Rising of 1916.

“Seán O’Casey’s The Plough and the Stars remains one of the most powerful and enduring works in Irish theatre,” said Mr Makhlouf.

“A century on from its premiere, O’Casey’s unflinching portrayal of how political upheaval affects ordinary people continues to speak to audiences. This commemorative coin honours O’Casey’s artistic genius and the Central Bank is proud to mark this significant cultural anniversary.”

The silver proof coin is on sale now on collectorcoins.ie. Designed by PJ Lynch, there are just 3,000 coins available, and they retail at €90.