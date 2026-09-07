Clocks will move back a day earlier this year

Efforts to move the dial on the clock change have slowed. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

Clocks are set to go back a day earlier this year as the winter months come in.

Daylight saving time ended on October 26th last year, but this year clocks will turn back by one hour at 2am on Sunday, October 25th.

Clocks go back at 2am on the last Sunday in October in the European Union and the UK.

This means extra light at the beginning of the day, along with the return of darker evenings.

Clocks in Ireland move forward by one hour at 1am on the last Sunday of March. This will occur next on Sunday, March 28th, 2027, at 1am.

Clocks are moved forward and back to make the best use of natural daylight at different stages of the year.

‘Spring forward, fall back’ is a term used to memorise daylight saving time. In spring, clocks move forward by one hour, and in autumn (fall), they move back by one hour.

Daylight saving time was created to conserve fuel and energy during the first World War and widely adopted in the 20th century.

In 2019, the European Parliament voted in favour of ending seasonal time changes. However, there has been no progress in making this change.

The European Commission has said it does not plan to submit a new proposal on the matter to parliament, meaning changes to summer and winter time are unlikely.

Politicians and campaign groups occasionally call for daylight saving time to be scrapped in Ireland.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly has led a campaign in the EU for the biannual changes to be removed.

Kelly, who is chair of the European Parliament’s Working Group on the Biannual Clock Change, has argued the benefits for “mental and physical health” of putting clocks forward and leaving them as such are “undeniable”.

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