Irish exports to Canada have quadrupled since EU trade deal, Taoiseach says

Taoiseach Micheál Martin met António Costa, the president of the European Council, at Farmleigh House in Dublin on Thursday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Exports from Ireland to Canada have increased fourfold since the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) was provisionally introduced in 2017, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Martin has strongly backed Canada becoming an associate member of the European Union.

The Taoiseach met António Costa, the president of the European Council, in Farmleigh House, Dublin, on Thursday to discuss the major issues facing the EU during Ireland’s six-month presidency.

In a press conference afterwards, both expressed support for a closer alignment with Canada.

Martin said Canadian prime minister Mark Carney had made it very clear that he is pivoting to Europe strategically.

He indicated the relationship could be mutually beneficial.

“For Ireland, our exports have increased four times since the introduction of Ceta,” he said. “What we are looking at now is close co-operation and the fleshing out of the concept of an association agreement. Fundamentally, what we’re witnessing here is a close alignment of values and co-operation.”

Costa said that countries around the world were now looking at the European Union as a reliable and predictable partner.

He said that while Canada was not a close neighbour, it is an ally for many member states and also a like-minded partner.

“We can build the closest relation possible between the European Union and Canada, and we are working on this,” he said.

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Speaking on the ongoing negotiations and wrangling over the EU budget, Martin said it needed to be realistic. He said that public finances in many EU countries were under pressure, and that the council was looking to ascertain if there were new forms of revenue.

He said Ireland would work “as an honest broker to try to narrow gaps and to bring people together.

“Our aim remains to deliver a new European Union budget that is both strong and sustainable. President Costa and I agreed to work very closely together with you to secure an agreement by year end, if possible. And this will not be easy, but we are up for the challenge,” said Martin.