Firefighters in Tipperary and Wicklow stand guard against repeat mountain flare-ups

Helicopters were continuing to douse wildfires on Slievenamon in Co Tipperary on Sunday. Photograph: Seán Ryan

Firefighters at Slievenamon in Co Tipperary were attempting to beat down the remaining wildfire before a rise in temperatures on Sunday could reignite the blaze.

Though the now seven-day fire was largely brought under control, acting senior assistant chief fire officer Carol Kennedy said there was still one line of fire around the Holy Year Cross part of the mountain.

Aerial support was due on the scene again on Sunday afternoon.

“If temperatures rise again it will ignite everything we tackled yesterday,” Kennedy said. “We are taking a strategic approach today, it’s still all hands on deck on day seven of this.”

Crews were due to remain at the fire lines extinguished on Saturday in case they reignited in the hope they could be quickly managed.

While the mountain fire continued to abate over the weekend, Tipperary County Council advised that a “significant smoke flare-up” had been reported in the Kilcash area on its southern side.

A number of isolated hotspots remained in place, including the fire activity in the vicinity of the Holy Year Cross, and were being actively managed by crews on Sunday.

“In light of the increased smoke levels and changing conditions in the area, local residents and farmers are being advised to exercise caution,” the local authority said in a statement.

“In particular, farmers are requested, where possible, to bring livestock and other animals indoors or relocate them to areas less likely to be affected by smoke.”

More than 700 hectares of land have been destroyed, and the fire had spread into an adjacent Coillte forest plantation.

Other operational advice remained in place, including that people avoid the area, keep doors and windows closed for smoke and check on vulnerable people, particularly those with respiratory conditions.

South Tipperary Fine Gael TD Michael Murphy criticised those who were reported to have stolen property from firefighters’ cars while they were working on Slievenamon.

“It is utterly disgraceful that while retained firefighters from Cahir Fire Station were risking their own safety to protect lives, homes and property during a major wildfire, their own personal vehicles were allegedly targeted and broken into,” he said.

“These men and women leave their families and their day jobs at a moment’s notice to answer the call of duty, often putting themselves in harm’s way to keep the rest of us safe. They deserve our gratitude and respect, not to become victims of crime.”

Elsewhere, fire services from Tramore and the surrounding area in Co Waterford were tackling a serious fire that broke out on Sunday morning near the Metal Man statue on Great Newtown Head.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the head by pedestrians on Tramore promenade. Firefighters appeared to be tackling the blaze at a field close to the Metal Man, but it was unclear if the fire started there.

Members of the public were asked to avoid Great Newtown Head and surrounding areas.

In the Dublin and Wicklow Mountains, firefighters and National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) staff were attempting to ensure smouldering areas around Glencree and the Featherbeds were fully extinguished.

While the main fire, which severely damaged hundreds of hectares in recent days, is now under control, there is an ongoing risk of repeat outbreaks.

Extensive smoke from this blaze is currently drifting south towards Co Waterford and east across Tipperary.