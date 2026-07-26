Mayo player ratings: Ryan O’Donoghue and Jack Carney shine brightest in stunning team display

1 Jack Livingstone (Breaffy)

Remarkable composure by the season debutant. After losing some early kick-outs from his preferred long option, he stuck to his task as Mayo started to lord the second-half kick-outs. Had little chance for David Clifford’s goal, though stuck close. Amazingly didn’t need to make any further stops in front of goal. Rating: 7

2 Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis, capt)

Mayo’s captain fantastic after 75 years of waiting. Battled fantastically hard throughout the first half, leading by example, keeping the in-form Dylan Geaney under wraps and scoreless with his exceptional pace and agility, before Geaney was eventually replaced. Superb energy and enthusiasm, made some big tackles too, right when Mayo needed them. Rating: 8

3 Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

Despite being taken for several big scores early on by David Clifford, including being left a little behind for Clifford’s goal on 15 minutes, he stuck to his task with intent. Seemed to grow in stature as the game progressed, winning some critical ball towards the end. Rating: 6

4 Eoin McGreal (Garrymore)

Took on the task of man-marking Paudie Clifford, a mighty and heroic effort by the teenager in his debut season. Warmed into the role after a nervy start, bringing his now familiar pace and aggression. Rating: 7

5 Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites)

Burst forward for a brilliant point on 28 minutes, nicely fed by Kobe McDonald, reflecting the timely rise in Mayo confidence and determination. Utterly tireless, ran himself into the ground before being replaced by Paddy Durcan for the last six minutes. Rating: 8

6 David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen)

Mayo's David McBrien in action against Kerry's Seán O'Shea. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Another Mayo hero on the day, his opening fisted point after seven minutes settling Mayo’s nerves when they looked to be in real trouble. Maintained his power and pace throughout, repeatedly winning vital possession as Mayo batted their way back into the game. Made a big interception just before Mayo’s goal, then raced down the field to help set it up. Rating: 8

7 Enda Hession (Garrymore)

Grew into the game after a nervy start, struggling a little to hold on to Joe O’Connor, but then showed all his experience and tenacity by sticking to his role, and looking increasingly comfortable on the ball. Big influence in keeping Mayo’s heads in the game. Rating: 8

8 Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels)

Stood up mighty well to the apparent superior power of Kerry’s midfield, making some big fetches towards the end of the first half, and early in the second half. His energy was infectious, later replaced by Matthew Ruane. Rating: 7

9 Jack Carney (Kilmeena)

Mayo's Jack Carney and Kobe McDonald celebrate after the match. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Might well have covered every blade of grass in Croke Park, making some key interceptions early on, with his proven set of hands. He then hit his massive two-pointer on 17 minutes, only Mayo’s second score of the game, but enough to start to reignite the belief. His second two-pointer was the icing on the cake. Rating: 9

24 Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

A matchday replacement from the original team selection, in for the injured Stephen Coen, a big loss for Mayo, but still O’Connor never flinched from his task. Caught some unreal ball in the second half, before being replaced by Conor Loftus for the last 12 minutes. Rating: 7

23 Paul Towey (Charlestown Sarsfields)

Another of the matchday replacements, coming in for Conor Loftus, more of a tactical switch, Towey having started the semi-final win over Louth. Struggled to get into his groove, dropping his first two-point effort short, before being replaced by Tommy Conroy after 24 minutes. Rating: 5

12 Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

Rode the nervous start too, sending his first two-point effort wide, then booked on 21 minutes. But was a huge influence after that, especially under the kick outs, his big point on 57 minutes critical to halting the Kerry fightback. Rating: 8

13 Darragh Beirne (Claremorris)

Darragh Beirne celebrates after scoring Mayo's goal against Kerry. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

At 19, an astonishing performance by another of the season debutants. After a shaky start – dropping his first two-point effort short – struck his first free beautifully into the Hill 16 end, bringing Mayo back in touch. Another big free at the start of the second half, followed that minutes later with his goal, finished with utter composure that defied his youth. Rating: 8

14 Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

A little out of sorts early on, before grabbing the game with both hands and never looking back. His first two-pointer on 23 minutes was critical in turning the momentum back Mayo’s way, and he was majestic from there, tackling and racing forward, including his massive run to help set up Darragh Beirne’s goal. Finished with 0-5, and the best player in Croke Park. Rating: 9

15 Kobe McDonald (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

What else can be said? Was a little starved of early possession, hitting some wayward shots too, but soon got his mojo working. Settled into the game after his 45m free, before delighting himself and the Mayo supporters with two more superb points from play. Who knows what the future holds, but has left an indelible mark on Mayo football. Rating: 8

Replacements

Andy Moran didn’t waste time when calling in Tommy Conroy after 23 minutes, and he grew into the game, finishing with 0-2. Paddy Durcan, Rory Brickenden, Matthew Ruane and Conor Loftus all helped maintain the momentum, Conroy having the last word with his first point. Rating: 8

Management

Having come so close as a player, Andy Moran kept telling anyone that would listen that Mayo were here to enjoy the day, come what may, and he deserves enormous credit to getting his players in the right mindset, despite the nervous start. Along with his backroom team of Colm Boyle, Keith Higgins, Paul Durcan and Paddy Tally, one of the greatest ever debut management seasons. Rating: 9