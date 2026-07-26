E-scooter driver, teenager and passenger killed in three separate incidents on roads

The driver of an e-scooter has been killed in a collision in Co Meath

The driver of an e-scooter in Co Meath, a teenager in Tipperary and a passenger in Clare were among three fatalities on the roads on Sunday.

The crash involving an e-scooter and a car occurred on the Kentstown Road in Navan at about 1.45am on Sunday.

Gardaí said the male e-scooter driver, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, and a male passenger aged in his 20s were uninjured.

The road remained closed on Sunday morning for examination by Garda technical staff and local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who were travelling in this area between 1am and 1.45am have been asked to make any digital recordings available to them.

Elsewhere, a male teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Co Tipperary.

That incident occurred on the L4101 at Lanespark, Ballynonty, Thurles, at about 3.45am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Waterford University Hospital, where a postmortem will take place. The coroner has been notified.

The road was closed on Sunday for examination by Garda technical staff and local diversions were put in place.

Separately, a male passenger was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Co Clare at about 5.30pm on Sunday.

The man, who was aged in his 50s, died following the crash on the R446 at Gortnaglogh, Broadford.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for serious injuries.

The road remained closed on Sunday evening for examination by Garda technical staff.

The coroner has been notified.

A postmortem examination will be conducted at University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to any of the incidents to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Thurles Garda station on (0504) 25 100, Navan Garda station on (046) 903 6100, Ennis Garda Station on (065) 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.