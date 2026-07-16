Survey showing majority against sunbed ban ‘not statistically representative’, says department

A total of 68 per cent strongly agreed that a ban on commercial sunbed use 'would be a step too far'

More than two-thirds of respondents to a Department of Health survey said they do not want to see a ban on the use of commercial sunbeds.

The opinions of some 9,320 members of the public, health workers and industry stakeholders were submitted to an online survey, which was open between July and October last year.

The survey results came with something of a health warning of their own, however. The department noted 84 per cent of those who responded to the online survey had used a sunbed at some point in their lives. This led the department to conclude “the results should not be regarded as statistically representative of the population of Ireland.”

However, it said: “Notwithstanding these limitations, the consultation provides valuable insight into the issues, concerns and policy considerations relating to a potential ban on commercial sunbed use.”

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in Ireland, with more than 11,000 new cases diagnosed each year.

Overall, the survey found 73 per cent of respondents strongly agreed that “adults should be free to make their own health choices”.

A total of 68 per cent strongly agreed that a ban on commercial sunbed use “would be a step too far”.

However, when responses were broken down by categories, 58 per cent of those who self-identified as health workers said they would “welcome a ban”.

Of those who identified as working in the industry, 88 per cent strongly disagreed that they would welcome a ban.

The survey was undertaken as part of a commitment in the programme for government to explore ways to ban sunbeds.

Respondents self-assigned to one of five cohorts: health worker, industry, NGO, public or other. The majority of respondents self-assigned to the public cohort, comprising 8,420 respondents, or 90 per cent of survey responses.

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The remaining respondents self-assigned as health worker (6 per cent), industry (2 per cent), NGO (1 per cent) or other (less than 1 per cent).

In addition, 11 written submissions were received from a health organisation, industry representatives, NGOs, a patient advocacy group, a professional association, and sunbed businesses.

The survey findings indicate that sunbed use was common among respondents. Among those who had ever used a sunbed, the most frequently reported patterns of use were once a week, reported by 30 per cent of respondents, and two to three times per week, reported by 26 per cent.

The majority of respondents who had used sunbeds reported that they began using them between the ages of 18 and 24, and more than 70 per cent reported that they had started before the age of 35.

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