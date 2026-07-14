Orange parade past former Belfast flashpoint passes without incident

Orangemen and flute band members take part in the annual July 12th march on July 13th, 2026 in Belfast. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

An Orange Order parade has passed a former flashpoint in Belfast without incident on the morning after the traditional July 12th parades were held a day later than usual in Northern Ireland.

Tens of thousands took to the streets across the region on Monday for the annual parades, held on July 13th this year due to the 12th falling on a Sunday.

The return parade by Ligoniel Orange lodges past Ardoyne in the north of the city was given the green light to take place a day later by the Parades Commission for the second year in a row.

The area previously saw violent scenes between those who supported the parade and protesters who opposed it passing through the area, particularly on the return route.

On Tuesday morning, the parade passed without incident, with bands playing a single drum beat amid a low-key police presence.

A small number of parade supporters clapped as it progressed from Woodvale Road on to the Crumlin Road en route to Ligoniel Orange Hall.

The parades marked the 336th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne, where the Protestant King William of Orange triumphed over the Catholic King James II.

Later on Tuesday, the traditional July 13th events organised by the Royal Black Preceptory in the village of Scarva, Co Armagh, were to take place.

Proceedings were to include a parade as well as a sham fight between actors playing rival monarchs William and James. - PA