‘Higher temperatures than normal’ expected this weekend

Temperatures this week were cooler than last week, when the mercury climbed to more than 30 degrees. Photograph: Brian Lawless/ PA Wire

Ireland is experiencing “higher temperatures than normal” with this weekend set to hit 24 degrees in the south.

Met Éireann meteorologist Michelle Dillon said temperatures this week are cooler than last week, when the mercury climbed to more than 30 degrees, as the Atlantic’s fresher air has moved in.

Thursday will be largely dry with a mix of sunny spells, Met Éireann has forecast. The northwest will be cloudiest and will experience most of the few showers forecasted. Highest temperatures will range from 15 degrees in the northwest to 22 degrees in the south and southeast.

Thursday night will be mostly dry and clear in the south and east. However, some spots of light rain or drizzle may develop with lowest temperatures of 9-13 degrees.

Friday will see some of the “best of the sunshine” as temperatures reach 17-20 degrees in the northwest and 23-24 degrees in the south and east, said Dillon.

It will be a largely cloudy day with the south and east getting the best of the sunny spells. Light rain and drizzle will be most frequent in the northwest.

It will be generally cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle on Friday night. It will also be mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 13-16 degrees.

The weekend will be cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle, mostly in the northwest where it will be coolest. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 21 degrees across the country but highs of 23-24 degrees could be felt in the southeast.

Indications show temperatures are set to reach the low to mid-twenties early next week as high pressure may become more dominant.

Dillon said Monday will be mostly dry except for some rain and drizzle, mainly in the north.