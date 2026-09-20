Catherine Zeta-Jones hates her children being called nepo babies. Chris Pine has the answer

“This horrific phrase ‘nepo baby’ is horrible because these kids didn’t ask to be born into this,” Catherine Zeta-Jones said last week. “They’re finding their own way in life.”

It would be easy to snort. Dylan Douglas and Carys Zeta Douglas, her children with Michael Douglas, are moving, respectively, into acting and directing. No sane person would deny they do so from a position of advantage.

Their father knows something about that. As the son of Kirk Douglas, he entered the business draped in ermine appropriate to the glitziest Hollywood royalty. People knew who he was. Some doors were already open. But (hear me out) such privilege has its downsides.

“I remember earlier on as an actor where you’re trying to create your own identity and they’re all saying, ‘Oh, that looks just like your father,’” he said in 2024. “‘Oh my God, you sound just like your father.’”

The language may be a tad overheated, but (please, do hear me out) Zeta-Jones really does have a point here. Have some sympathy for the children of movie stars, and other creators, who follow their parents into the business.

It doesn’t matter much if an eventual Oscar winner emerged from the loins of working actors in Birmingham rep, but, if the paternal line features two Douglases, and the maternal strand includes Velma from Chicago, you are going to hear about your parents for the rest of your life.

I think back to 2009 and my first meeting with Duncan Jones. Having entered the world as Zowie Bowie, son of David, the director of such fine films as Moon and Source Code knows no interviewer will resist asking him about the late Starman. There is always a chance someone such as me will wonder why no reply arrived to the letter he wrote Bowie in 1978.

“I’ve got a letter for you here, actually,” he said, laughing. “Look, I was prepared for this and I understand it. One of the reasons I waited so long to make my first film was that I wanted to build up a thick skin, so I could deal with it.”

Jones, whose latest feature, Rogue Trooper, will be with us soon, continues to be realistic about his father’s legacy. Then again, though Bowie did make the odd film, the two men were essentially in different businesses. That makes things easier.

As long ago as 1973, an entrant to the New Stateman’s weekly competition, asked to come up with an unlikely book title, settled upon Martin Amis: My Struggle. That sarcastic quip hung around. Martin arguably became as celebrated as Kingsley Amis, his novelist father, but it was the older man who eventually won the Booker Prize.

Though the younger always dealt amiably with questions about “the King”, it can’t have been fun to cart that legacy into your 70s.

[ Domhnall Gleeson on nepo babies: ‘I’ve been so lucky. It’s important you can acknowledge it. Otherwise you’re lying to yourself’Opens in new window ]

It is, however, in the entertainment business that the words “nepo baby” have been most often brandished. It is not hard to see why. A recent article in The Economist reports that more and more working film professionals have relatives in the business. “Nepo babies are commanding more roles and more lines,” the piece explained. “In 2000 they made up 6.6 per cent of appearances by young actors, but by 2025 that share had more than doubled, to 16.3 per cent.”

Over the same period it has become harder than ever for working-class performers to break into the business. In the UK, actors from the poshest public schools have never been more in evidence at the top of the tree. “It’s very difficult for anyone without any money to get into drama school,” Bill Nighy, himself from a working-class background, told me in 2024. “Therefore it’s very difficult for them to become actors.”

[ Meet the nepo parentsOpens in new window ]

All of which is to clarify that, yes, the people who most need our sympathy are those talented folk who, without money or connections, cannot get a foot near the lowest rung on the ladder. Work to challenge that injustice.

CHiPs: Robert Pine, father of the actor Chris Pine, as Sgt Joseph Getraer on the US TV series. Photograph: NBC

We can, however, still spare a thought for actors forever accused of profiting from their elder relatives’ renown. Zeta-Jones is right to have sympathy for her offspring. The best possible solution is to become more famous than Dad or Mum. Chris Pine, whose craggy father, Robert Pine, was in the TV show CHiPs, can probably make that claim (though best not at Christmas dinner). Robert Downey jnr’s fame long ago eclipsed the that of his dad, the avant-garde director Robert Downey snr.

[ Eve Hewson on finding her own fame: ‘Some people have no idea of the connection or don’t even care. It’s a nice feeling’Opens in new window ]

The nepoboost gives an actor a start, but, to hang around decade after decade, you really do need some combination of talent and charm. Life is not fair. But the unfairness takes you only so far.