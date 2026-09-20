‘It was like Moses coming down from the mountain’: John Coltrane and the creation of A Love Supreme

Even for a musician who was famously restless, and tireless in his search for new forms of expression, 1964 was a busy year for John Coltrane.

Known for his obsessive practising and compulsive dedication to his craft, the jazz saxophonist, who turned 37 that year, embarked on a series of studio recordings, lengthy New York club residencies and extensive tours of the US and Canada with his celebrated quartet.

He had also recently separated from his wife and was living with the pianist Alice McLeod and her four-year-old daughter. In July they bought a house in a semi-rural suburb out on Long Island; the following month their first child, John jnr, was born.

Shortly afterwards, taking some rare time off, Coltrane secluded himself in an upstairs guest bedroom with little more than a pen, some manuscript paper and his tenor saxophone. Five days later he re-emerged. “It was like Moses coming down from the mountain,” Alice later recalled. Coltrane told her, “This is the first time that I have received all of the music for what I want to record.”

As the music writer Ted Gioia has observed, “Note that word: received. He didn’t say composed. He didn’t say created. It was a gift from something larger than himself.”

Three months later, in a single four-hour session at Rudy Van Gelder’s legendary studio in New Jersey, Coltrane recorded that new composition: a four-part suite titled A Love Supreme, which has become one of the most acclaimed and beloved albums in jazz and beyond – a timeless testament to music’s ability to move the heart and soul.

Created with one of the greatest groups in jazz – Coltrane’s nonpareil, near-telepathic quartet of McCoy Tyner on piano, Jimmy Garrison on bass and Elvin Jones on drums – A Love Supreme was conceived as an ecstatic song of praise, a devotional prayer of gratitude to God for his life and music.

An unexpected commercial success, selling 500,000 copies by 1970 alone, the album is now regarded as Coltrane’s masterpiece, the acme of his gifts as an improviser, composer and innovator, and a peerless example of music as sublime and spiritual practice.

“How to praise God and be honest?” Bono asked himself on first hearing the album, which he subsequently referenced in the U2 song Angel of Harlem. “I don’t know how, but I was listening to someone who did.”

Coltrane 100: the saxophonist performing circa 1960. Photograph: Gai Terrell/Redferns

Patti Smith concurred, saying that it “fulfils people’s need for prayer, and has a feeling of moral authority in the most humble and spiritual way”. As the jazz writer Cormac Larkin has put it, A Love Supreme is a “recording that transcends language, genre, time – even music itself”.

“I used to think of the suite as being almost untouchable,” says Ronan Guilfoyle, the 68-year-old bassist, composer and educator, who has played many of Coltrane’s compositions over the years. “For me it has the same emotional atmosphere I get from Béla Bartók’s music – an intensity, a grasp of a particular kind of human condition, a knowledge of something indefinable that is powerful and deep. It never even occurred to me to actually play it.”

Over the past decade, however, Guilfoyle has performed A Love Supreme with various quartets about a dozen times; this month, with Michael Buckley on saxophone, Leopoldo Osio on piano and Darren Beckett on drums, he will present the album in full in Limerick and Dublin.

“It’s both a privilege and an immense challenge – and like nothing I’ve experienced in jazz,” Guilfoyle says. “Every time I’ve played the suite, there’s a total silence before we hit the opening flourish. Most fans of the music know every single note, but they’ve probably never heard it live, so you can really feel the audience expectation.

“It’s as close as jazz gets to a classical-music performance – like the thrill of that moment before you hear a famous piece by Shostakovich or Beethoven.”

In Limerick, as part of the city’s enterprising annual jazz festival, Guilfoyle is going one better: he and the band are playing A Love Supreme on September 23rd, the actual centenary of Coltrane’s birth.

Coltrane 100: Ronan Guilfoyle

As such, it is part of a large number of special concerts and album releases, reissues, compilations and box sets, as well as books, music videos and merchandise, celebrating Coltrane’s life and work, many of them falling under the year-long global umbrella of Coltrane 100.

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There are even plans, after many years of preservation and renovation, to open John and Alice’s home on Long Island, and its “A Love Supreme Room”, to the public for the first time.

One of 2026’s more compelling tributes is the all-star, multigenerational touring group put together by the US master saxophonist and Coltrane aficionado Joe Lovano, which comes to the National Concert Hall in November.

An international quintet featuring Lovano and the Chilean rising star Melissa Aldana on saxophones, plus the South African pianist Nduduzo Makhathini, the Malaysia-born bassist Linda May Han Oh and the US drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts, the band will present the radical sweep of Coltrane’s art, a body of work that is by turns tender and turbulent, sorrowful and seductive.

It’s music with an ever-widening arc that, in just 12 years – from the mid-1950s, when Coltrane joined Miles Davis’s First Great Quintet, to 1967, the year he died of liver cancer, at the age of just 40 – moved through multiple forms.

Those styles and approaches included hard bop, so-called sheets of sound (torrents of tumbling notes over increasingly complex chord changes), the blues, modal jazz, harmonic and rhythmic expansion, spiritual expression, engagement with non-western traditions, and free and collective improvisation. Coltrane challenged himself at every turn; playing his music is a dizzying and demanding dare.

Coltrane 100: Joe Lovano. Photograph: Aquapio Films

Coltrane 100: Melissa Aldana. Photograph: Eduardo Pávez Goye

“I was quite overwhelmed at first,” Aldana, who is 37, says from her apartment in Brooklyn; her most recent Blue Note release, Filin, has Coltrane’s 1963 album Ballads as one of its inspirations.

“Not just because we’re doing the full frame of Trane’s work, the whole journey, right up to the deep and, in a way, scary late period. But also because I’m playing alongside Joe Lovano, an elder I admire so much. Then Joe said to me, ‘It’s not about copying Trane or trying to recreate what he did. It’s an invitation to create in the spirit of John Coltrane and to be yourself.’ That helped.”

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Aldana acknowledges that, like every jazz musician since the mid-1960s, especially those playing tenor and soprano saxophones, she has had to define her relationship with Coltrane – by both embracing and reacting against such hallmarks as his colossal technique, his fearless desire for continual reinvention and the utter authority of his imploring legato and all-consuming sound.

It recalls what the American literary critic Harold Bloom famously called “the anxiety of influence”.

“Yes, I recognise that, but John Coltrane also opened so many doors, for all of us,” she says. “Way beyond his incredible hard work and virtuosic playing are lessons about discipline and going deeper into the music; about studying different cultures, religions and philosophies; about how far you can push and find things, how you can tell the story of who you are. He was also trying to find that universal vibration that connects us all as human beings.”

It is that universality, and the sense of total artistic freedom and commitment, that has inspired countless musicians and creators – and meant that, over the past 60 years, Coltrane’s stature and significance have only expanded.

Coltrane 100: the musician at Monterey Jazz Festival in 1960. Photograph: Rhino/UMG

He is a touchstone that has shaped generations of improvisers, while reaching far beyond jazz into rock (Santana, Sonic Youth), hip-hop (Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus) and minimalism (Steve Reich, Philip Glass), as well as film (Spike Lee), literature (Amiri Baraka) and dance (Alvin Ailey).

“In the same way Picasso did beyond 20th-century art, Coltrane’s name has transcended the boundaries of the jazz world and gone into the wider culture,” Guilfoyle says.

Coltrane’s personal journey and spiritual quest have even inspired religious observance. Uniquely, there has been a variously named Church of St John Coltrane in San Francisco since 1969, its congregation celebrating his “conversion” from 1950s heroin addict to 1960s visionary, and staging performances of his music as acts of worship.

“We honour Saint John Coltrane as a spiritual guide, artist and prophetic musical voice,” the church website reads, “whose work points toward divine love and higher consciousness.”

Those latter two qualities were foundational to Alice Coltrane, who was integral to her husband’s later more experimental and expansive music. (The couple married in Mexico in 1965; later that year, after McCoy Tyner left the group, Alice became Coltrane’s pianist.)

“She was one of the greatest piano players, and she had a whole thing going before she and John met,” Aldana says. “So Alice was a very important part of the whole equation of Trane’s music in his last few years; she knew what he was going for.”

Coltrane 100: Alice and John Coltrane at Newport Jazz Festival, in the US, in 1966. Photograph: Joe Alper Photo Collection

Alice continued their transcendental journey after John died, releasing a series of albums in the late 1960s and early 1970s – including Ptah, the El Daoud and Journey in Satchidananda – that are now considered the ur-texts of a transporting and trance-like music that has become known as “spiritual jazz”.

She would later devote much of her life to spiritual practice, travelling in India, establishing an ashram in California and largely withdrawing from conventional music-making; Alice died in 2007.

Since then, especially over the past decade, there has been a remarkable reassessment of Alice Coltrane’s music, recognising her contribution not just to her husband’s art but also her pioneering role in the use in modern jazz of the harp, an instrument she largely taught herself to play, and her synthesis of improvisation and Indian devotional music.

“In many ways, she was too advanced for that time period,” Aldana says.

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The Coltrane 100 year has also created a further platform for this vital reappraisal. Indeed, as well as Cosmic Music, the recently published first full-length biography of Alice Coltrane, the National Concert Hall will next March present Translinear Light: The Music of Alice Coltrane, a celebration featuring her and John’s second son, Ravi Coltrane, on saxophones, and the much admired Brandee Younger on harp.

In keeping with his wife’s continuous search for self-improvement and spiritual growth, John Coltrane once said, in Tokyo in 1966, “This is my belief: that I am supposed to grow to the best good that I can get to.”

Aldana says she takes inspiration from the idea, both musically and personally.

“Yeah, absolutely. Keep pushing. Keep questioning. What Coltrane means to me is: the possibilities are endless and you can always become a better self, a better version of yourself.”

Ronan Guilfoyle will perform A Love Supreme at Dolans Upstairs, as part of Limerick Jazz Festival, on Wednesday, September 23rd, and in two shows at Arthur’s Blues and Jazz Club, in Dublin, on Thursday, September 24th. Coltrane 100: Both Directions at Once is at the National Concert Hall, in Dublin, on November 14th; Translinear Light: The Music of Alice Coltrane is at the same venue on March 4th, 2027. Cosmic Music: The Life, Art and Transcendence of Alice Coltrane, by Andy Beta, is published by White Rabbit. You can find out more about Coltrane 100 album releases, the photography book Coltrane: The Definitive Visual Celebration of the Legend and more at johncoltrane.com