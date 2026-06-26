Motorcyclist dies following Co Leitrim crash

The crash happened on the L1556 Ballinamore to Cloone road in Co Leitrim at about 8.40am on Thursday. Photograph: Collins

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Co Leitrim.

The man, aged in his 30s, suffered serious injuries following an incident on the L1556 Ballinamore to Cloone road at about 8.40am on Thursday.

He was brought by air ambulance to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, but was later pronounced dead.

An Garda Síochána said the coroner had been notified and a postmortem would take place.

“The road was closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened,” the force said.

Gardaí at Carrick-on-Shannon are investigating the man’s death and have appealed to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have camera footage from the area from between 8.15am and 9am, to come forward.

The incident brings the number of deaths on the State’s roads so far this year to 86, an increase of 10 per cent when compared with the same period last year. The man is the 11th motorcyclist to die in a crash this year, Garda figures show.