Ireland

Man (20s) dies in Kerry car crash early this morning

Driver was pronounced dead at the scene on the N72 near Calfmount, Barraduff

23/08/'19 Gardai examine the scene tof a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a male pedestrian in his 50s on the Malahide Road this afternoon. The pedestrian was killed in the incident and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
A driver has died in a single-car crash in Co Kerry. Photograph: Collins
Ellen O’Riordan
Wed Jun 24 2026 - 10:011 MIN READ

A driver has died in Co Kerry after his car crashed early this morning.

The man (20s) was pronounced dead at the scene on the N72 near Calfmount, Barraduff. His body has been brought to University Hospital Kerry for a postmortem.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the single-vehicle crash, which occurred at about 2.20am, and are seeking any camera footage of the area at the time.

The road was closed on Wednesday morning for Garda investigation, with motorists travelling between Rathmore and Killarney asked to drive via Glenflesk.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Ellen O’Riordan

Ellen O’Riordan

Ellen O’Riordan is a reporter with The Irish Times