Man (20s) dies in Kerry car crash early this morning

A driver has died in a single-car crash in Co Kerry. Photograph: Collins

A driver has died in Co Kerry after his car crashed early this morning.

The man (20s) was pronounced dead at the scene on the N72 near Calfmount, Barraduff. His body has been brought to University Hospital Kerry for a postmortem.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the single-vehicle crash, which occurred at about 2.20am, and are seeking any camera footage of the area at the time.

The road was closed on Wednesday morning for Garda investigation, with motorists travelling between Rathmore and Killarney asked to drive via Glenflesk.