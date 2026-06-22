Ireland

Motorcyclist dies following collision with car in Co Cork

Man in his 40s pronounced dead at the scene after crash on the N73 near Mitchelstown

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses or anyone with video footage from the area around the time of the crash to contact them. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Gardaí are appealing to witnesses or anyone with video footage from the area around the time of the crash to contact them. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Mon Jun 22 2026 - 07:291 MIN READ

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Co Cork.

The crash took place on the N73 near Mitchelstown at about 1.40pm on Sunday.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital for a postmortem. The coroner has been notified.

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The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was technically examined and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses or anyone with video footage from the area around the time of the crash to contact Fermoy Garda station on (025) 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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