Monaco bomb suspect is a Ukrainian woman who ‘disguised herself as a man’

Monaco's public safety director Eric Arella holds up the red notice issued by Interpol against Anastasiia Berezovska, the Ukrainian woman suspected of planting a bomb in Monaco that injured three people. Photograph: Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

A Ukrainian woman ‌is the main suspect in a bomb attack that targeted a wealthy businessman in Monaco, officials said on Friday, adding that the suspect ‌had fled to Germany and had likely not acted alone.

Ukrainian-born Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner and son were wounded in the attack on Monday evening, ​sources said earlier this week. His partner was still in a critical condition.

Anastasiia Berezovska (39), was named as the chief suspect in an Interpol Red Notice, which said she was Ukrainian, spoke German and was being sought by Monaco for attempted murder, placing an explosive ​device in a public place with criminal intent and criminal conspiracy.

The principality, known for its casino and the luxury lifestyle of its wealthy ⁠inhabitants, is located on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by France.

A Red Notice is a ‌request ‌for ​law enforcement to locate and provisionally arrest a suspect no matter where they are found.

The attacker left a parcel in front of a building in Monaco and set ⁠off the bomb with a remote ​control when the three victims arrived there, Monaco deputy prosecutor ​Morgan Raymond told reporters.

The suspect then left on foot to nearby France and fled with a car that had been ‌rented in Germany, driving back to Germany via ​several European countries, including Italy.

Officials had said earlier this week that the suspect, whom they described at ⁠the time as male, was seen on ⁠CCTV wearing a dark bucket ​hat and top.

The suspect had scouted the area over the days before the attack, most days with similar clothing as the day of the attack, and one day with her long, dark hair visible, Raymond said, adding that this is what allowed investigators to know the suspect “was a woman who disguised herself as a man”.

The sophistication of the attack has led investigators to consider it likely that the suspect did not act alone, Raymond said, adding that they were also ‌looking for possible accomplices or anyone ⁠who may have ordered the hit.

Two people were arrested in Monaco earlier this week but have since been released, he added.

The suspect was later spotted in Frankfurt, a judicial source in ‌Monaco said.

German criminal police issued a statement saying they had searched the rented flat and car of a 39-year-old Ukrainian woman, without naming ​her, as part of the investigation.

“Evidence was secured which will be handed ​over to the Monegasque authorities,” they said, adding: “The wanted woman is currently on the run.” – Reuters