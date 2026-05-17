Lessons of humanity from famine ‘continue to resonate’, Taoiseach tells commemoration

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan TD and Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council David Collins (all right) attended the National Famine Commemoration at the Irish Workhouse Centre in Co Galway on Sunday.

Lessons of “compassion, solidarity and humanity” learned from the Irish famine will “continue to resonate” with future generations, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

The 19th National Famine Commemoration took place on Sunday in the Irish Workhouse Centre in Portumna, Co Galway.

The event remembers all of those who suffered, died or were forced to emigrate in the famine from 1845 to 1852.

It was hosted by the Minister for Culture and chairman of the National Famine Commemoration Committee Patrick O’Donovan.

Martin officiated at the event and delivered the keynote address. It was the first time the commemoration has taken place in Galway.

The event included military honours and cultural and community elements before concluding with a wreath-laying ceremony.

“While the famine represents immense loss and suffering, it also reminds us of the resilience of ordinary people and the enduring strength of community in times of hardship,” Martin said.

“The Irish Workhouse Centre stands as an important place of remembrance and education, ensuring that the experiences of those who lived through the famine are honoured with dignity and that the lessons of compassion, solidarity and humanity continue to resonate with future generations.”

O’Donovan said: “In this county where the famine destroyed communities, they did not remain broken, they were rebuilt, strong, vibrant and diverse in all their forms.

“This is surely one of the most fitting and important tributes to our ancestors.”

Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council David Collins said: “The story of An Gorta Mor is deeply interwoven with the history and identity of the county of Galway, shaping communities across the county and its wider diaspora, including places such as Portumna, where loss, survival and emigration from that period can still be felt today.” – PA