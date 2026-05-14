RTÉ Radio 1’s new schedule sees listeners drop for key shows – but station remains dominant

RTÉ Radio 1 continues to dominate listenership figures in Ireland, though its recent rescheduling has led to losses among many of its biggest programmes.

Morning Ireland remains the most listened to radio programme with an average of 452,000 people tuning in per day, down 15,000 from 467,000 over the previous three months, according to the latest JNLR (Joint National Listenership Research) figures published on Thursday.

The figures cover the 12-month period up to March this year.

RTÉ holds 17 out of the top 20 radio programmes and the entire top 10, with its market share at 28.8 per cent.

Today with David McCullagh (now in the 9am-11am slot) took the second spot at 423,000, though down 17,000 listeners from 440,000 in the previous JNLR figures in February.

Oliver Callan has 296,000 listeners in his new slot from 11am-1pm, down from 308,000.

News at One has 275,000 listeners, down slightly from 279,000 in the previous three months, while Liveline and its new presenter Kieran Cuddihy has a listenership of 268,000 compared to 280,000.

The Louise Duffy Show has 145,000 listeners in her new 3pm slot (down 13,000) while Drivetime with Katie Hannon and Colm Ó Mongáin has 211,000 listeners from 4-6pm (down 7,000).

Brendan O’Connor on Saturday has 414,000 listeners, which is up 51,000 year-on-year, with 409,000 tuning in on Sunday (up 40,000 year-on-year).

The Business has 372,000 listeners on Saturday mornings, up 52,000 year-on-year, while Sunday with Miriam has 334,000 listeners, up 30,000 year-on-year.

Tara Campbell, head of RTÉ Radio 1, said: “As our new schedule continues to bed in, RTÉ Radio 1 remains the biggest radio station in the country.”

RTÉ 2FM has held its market share at 5 per cent and has a 9.3 per cent share of 15- to 34-year-olds.

Dan Healy, head of RTÉ 2FM, said it was “a stable result” for 2FM and “these numbers tell us our foundation is solid”.

RTÉ Lyric FM now reaches 359,000 listeners every week and has increased its share to an all-time high of 3.6 per cent, up from 2.7 per cent year-on-year.

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Over at Newstalk, the new Claire Byrne Show has the same number of listeners that Pat Kenny did when he finished up with 206,000.

The Hard Shoulder, now presented by Shane Coleman and Ciara Kelly, have added 4,000 listeners to reach an audience of 153,000.

Anton Savage, who left his Saturday show on Newstalk to take over the breakfast show from Kelly and Coleman, has the same number of listeners as his predecessors at 158,000.

The Pat Kenny Show has an audience of 159,000 on Saturdays and 119,000 on Sundays.

Overall, Newstalk’s market share has increased to 7.8 per cent, up 0.3 per cent since the last set of JNLR data.

Managing editor Eric Moylan described the figures as a “really positive performance” following the launch of its new schedule.

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At Today FM, the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show recorded its highest ever listenership of 232,000 (up 8,000). The Last Word with Matt Cooper achieved its highest audience result in over 15 years, jumping to 192,000 listeners (also up 8,000).

The survey carried out by Ipsos B&A on behalf of JNLR is commissioned by all national, regional and local radio stations, as well as Coimisiún na Meán, the Association of Advertisers in Ireland and the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland.

A total of 16,700 people were interviewed during the survey period, Coimisiún na Meán said.