Man (20) dies in Wexford motorcycle crash

Gardaí are seeking witnesses following a fatal crash in Co Wexford

A man (20s) was killed in a motorcycle crash in Co Wexford on Friday.

The single-vehicle incident happened on the L4016 near Glenour, Adamstown, at about 9.20pm. The man died at the scene.

His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford for a postmortem.

The L4016 is closed for Garda examination, and diversions are in place.

Gardaí have asked anyone who was on the L4016 between 9pm and 9.30pm on Friday to contact them at New Ross Garda station on (051) 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or at any Garda station.

Anyone with camera footage is asked to make that available.

As of Friday, 57 people have been killed on Irish roads to date this year, an increase of two when compared to the same period last year.

Drivers accounted for 23 deaths in 2026, followed by pedestrians (17), passengers (10) and motorcyclists (3).

A further three people killed were cyclists, while one was using an e-scooter.