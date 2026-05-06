Is it you? Winning €8.7m Lotto ticket sold in Applegreen station in west Dublin

The ticket was sold at Applegreen Ballymount on Ballymount Avenue in the M50 Business Park, in Dublin 12. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Punters have been asked to check their lottery tickets as the national lottery is searching for the owner of the €8.73 million winning ticket from Saturday’s lottery.

The ticket was sold at Applegreen Ballymount on Ballymount Avenue in the M50 Business Park, in Dublin 12. It is the second Lotto jackpot winner of the year.

The winner has yet to come forward to claim the prize.

“Imagine having a Lotto ticket worth a staggering €8,726,418 and not realising just how much it’s worth," said Sarah Orr of the National Lottery.

“Right now, that’s the reality for one person,” Orr said, urging those who purchased tickets on May 2nd in the store to check whether they are the winner.

Applegreen Ballymount site director Tom Hevey said the team at the store were delighted to hear the news.

The staff were, he said, “absolutely thrilled to hear that one of our customers spent the Bank Holiday weekend becoming a Lotto jackpot millionaire”.

The winning numbers for the draw on Saturday May 2nd were: 01, 07, 27, 28, 34 and 42, and the bonus was 26.

Separately, a player in Westmeath who purchased a “quick pick” ticket at The Grove Service Station in Baylough, Athlone matched five numbers and the bonus to win an €146,878. The midlands player purchased their winning ticket on Thursday April 30th.

In February, a player in Mayo scooped the €11,101,286 jackpot, which was the result of a number of rollovers.

The winner has been advised to contact the lottery’s prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to cash in.

The lottery says that nearly 30 per cent of the money spent on the national lottery goes to “good causes” across sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language.

Since the lottery was established 39 years ago, a total of €6.5 billion has been raised for such causes, according to figures from the lottery.