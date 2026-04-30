Two men arrested over fatal assault on Scarlett Faulkner released without charge

Scarlett Faulkner, who was fatally attacked at Birdhill, Co Tipperary. Photograph: Family/Facebook

Two men arrested in connection with the fatal assault of Scarlett Faulkner in March have been released without charge.

Faulkner (29) died three weeks after being injured in the incident in Birdhill, Co Tipperary, on March 21st.

On Tuesday, gardaí said they arrested two men – one aged in his late 40s and one aged in his late teens – in connection with the fatal assault.

They were detained at Garda stations in Co Tipperary under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

On Thursday morning, the Garda said the men had been released without charge and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda statement said.

A woman in her 40s and a teenage girl arrested in connection with the incident were charged in late March.