Cooler and wetter weather on the way for Bank Holiday weekend

Yellow rain warnings remain in place for Cork and Waterford until 6pm while Met Éireann suggests the spell of good weather will come to an end over the course of today and remain changeable for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Rain was expected in parts of the south and west this morning and is due to make its way across much of the rest of the country over the course of Thursday.

The northeast will remain initially dry and bright with temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees but overnight temperatures are likely to drop in parts to between 8 and 11 degrees, with mist and fog patches in places.

Dublin is expected to become cloudier as the day progresses with outbreaks of rain forecast for Thursday evening. Friday is expected to be a cloudy and largely dry day but with occasional showers and temperatures of between 15 and 18 degrees.

The forecast for the long weekend is along much the same lines, with clouds covering much of the country, cooler temperatures than experienced in recent days and a mix of rain and drizzle.

The rain is expected to clear in the north of the country later on Saturday but widespread showers, some of them heavy, are expected again on Sunday when temperatures will range from 12 to 15 degrees.

The pattern is due to continue into the Bank Holiday Monday, with widespread cloud cover again being accompanied by patches of rain and slightly cooler – 10 to 14 degrees – temperatures across much of the country.