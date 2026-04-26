Taoiseach pays tribute to ‘courage and resilience’ of Chernobyl survivors on anniversary

Candles arranged into a radiation hazard symbol on Sunday to mark the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. Photograph: Dan Bashakov/AP

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has paid tribute to the “extraordinary courage and resilience” of all those who have endured the legacy of the Chernobyl nuclear plant explosion which occurred 40 years ago on Sunday.

Martin said that the continuing war in Ukraine reminds us “that the struggle for dignity, safety and hope is far from over”.

At a commemorative service held by the Greater Chernobyl Cause at Bishop Lucey Park in Cork on Sunday, the Taoiseach said that it was important to pause and remember a tragedy which changed the course of countless lives.

“Ireland stands shoulder to shoulder with the survivors, the heroic liquidators, and all those still suffering – both from the consequences of the disaster and the horrors of conflict.”

The liquidators were civil and military personnel who dealt with clean-up and limiting the consequences of the disaster, often at a severe cost to their health.

Martin described the “unwavering dedication” of the Cork-based Greater Chernobyl Cause charity as a testament to the power of compassion and the strength of community.

“Ireland will continue to support and advocate for all those affected by Chernobyl, ensuring their stories are never forgotten and their needs never overlooked.

The charity’s founder Fiona Corcoran recently travelled deep into the Chernobyl exclusion zone to meet survivors and witness first-hand the hardships faced by those living in the shadow of the disaster – now compounded by the brutal realities of war.

Corcoran said that in towns such as Ivankiv, just 40 minutes from the nuclear site, the echoes of history blend with the harsh realities of today.

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“Elderly women who survived Chernobyl and now endure war are isolated and frail. The heroes who once shielded the world – known as ‘liquidators’ – are left behind, facing age, illness and abandonment.”

Corcoran said that the pain of Chernobyl endures in the lives of children with life-limiting illnesses, in the isolation of the elderly, and in the memories of those who lost everything.

“Now, as war against Ukraine rages into its fifth year, new wounds are opened on old scars, and suffering is compounded. The resilience and dignity of the survivors continue to inspire us, even in the face of unimaginable hardship.”

The service brought together Government officials, the Irish Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána, Cork City Fire Brigade, schoolchildren and both local and Ukrainian communities. The programme included an ecumenical service and a roll-call of victims.

Musical tributes included a performance of the Ukrainian national anthem by children from Goggins Hill National School in Cork and songs from members of the Ukrainian community in the city.

Larysa Gerasko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Ireland, was in attendance alongside the lord mayor of Cork, Cllr Fergal Dennehy. Speeches were also made by councillors Dan Boyle and Ciara O’Connor. The service closed with a lowering of the national flag to half mast.