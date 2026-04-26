More than 50 firefighters battle ‘devastating’ wildfires in the Mourne Mountains

Wildfires have caused significant damage to vegetation at the Mourne Mountains, Co Down. File photograph: NIFRS/PA Wire

Stormont’s agriculture minister has said wildfires in the Mourne Mountains, Co Down, are “soul-destroying”. More than 50 firefighters battled blazes over the weekend in a number of areas across the range, as the flames continued on Sunday.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said crews “are currently dealing with a number of wildland fires in the Ballagh Road, Newcastle and Sandbank Road, Hilltown areas of the Mourne Mountains”.

They added: “Hill walkers and locals are requested to avoid the area due to fire risk, heavy smoke and to help support firefighting operations. NIFRS request the public act responsibly if you are in the countryside this weekend.”

Agriculture minister Andrew Muir described the Mourne wildfires as “soul-destroying”.

“The impact of these fires is real and significant, with lives potentially at risk, communities in fear and natural habitats destroyed,” he said.

“I am immensely grateful to the NI Fire and Rescue Service for the sustained response in challenging conditions and would urge everyone to heed calls to stay away whilst firefighting continues.”

Sinn Féin MP for South Down Chris Hazzard said firefighters are “showing incredible bravery and dedication, working in difficult conditions to protect the heart of the Mournes”.

“These mountains are a precious natural resource and a site of immense beauty, and it is devastating to see hectares of vegetation destroyed by fire yet again,” he said.

“I want to pay tribute to the 52 firefighters and the specialist teams on the ground overnight. Their efforts have thankfully brought the Slievenaman Road blaze under control, but the risk remains high across the region.

“With a yellow wildfire warning currently in place, I am appealing to everyone – locals and visitors alike – to stay away from the affected areas to allow the emergency services to do their jobs safely.”

He added: “This incident serves as a stark reminder of how vulnerable our landscape is during these periods. I urge everyone to be extremely careful and vigilant while the current weather warnings remain in effect to prevent further damage to our environment and any risk to life.” – PA