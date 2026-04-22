Man (36) due in court on charges arising from throwing of cash at motorists in Galway

A 36-year-old man who was arrested after allegedly being spotted by off-duty gardaí throwing thousands of euros in cash at passing motorists in Galway is due to appear back in court on Wednesday morning on a variety of charges including theft and drug offences.

Gavin Keane of Greenville, Listowel, Co Kerry was remanded in custody to Galway District Court after he appeared at a special sitting of the same court last Sunday morning following his arrest at Skerrit Roundabout, Dublin Road, Galway on Saturday.

Keane was charged at the special sitting by Det Garda Shane O’Driscoll of Listowel Garda station with the theft of €120,000 in cash and a Hewlett Packard laptop worth €800 from Mac Fuels and General Supplies Ltd, Clieveragh, Listowel, Co Kerry on April 16th, 2026.

He was also charged by Garda Ray Cassidy of Mill Street Garda station in Galway with two drug offences, namely possessing cocaine and possessing cocaine for sale or supply at Skerrit Roundabout, Dublin Road, Galway on April 18th.

He was also charged with three public order offences including resisting and impeding a garda in the course of his duty, being intoxicated in a public place to such an extent he was a danger to himself or others, and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.

Cassidy also charged Keane with a seventh offence under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990 – he is accused of having in his possession at Skerrit Roundabout, Dublin Road, Galway on April 18th a glass bottle for use in causing injury or incapacitating a person.

Judge Gerard Furlong remanded Keane in custody to Castlerea Prison to appear at Galway District Court again by video-link on April 22nd. He also granted him free legal aid and assigned solicitor Brian Gilmartin to represent him.