Ireland

Train services in north Dublin delayed after vehicle strikes bridge

Passengers can expect delays of up to 30 minutes following the incident, Irish Rail says

Irish Rail services were suspended for a time early on Tuesday morning after the crash but are now resuming
Irish Rail services were suspended for a time early on Tuesday morning after the crash but are now resuming
Jack White
Tue Apr 21 2026 - 08:221 MIN READ

Rail services between Malahide and Portmarnock in Dublin have been disrupted after a vehicle struck a bridge in the area on Tuesday morning.

Irish Rail has warned that alterations and delays of up to 30 minutes can be expected as a result of built-up congestion following the incident.

Services were suspended for a time early on Tuesday morning after the crash but are now resuming.

Staff are attending the scene.

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Irish Rail has advised that the 6.25am service between Drogheda and Pearse Station is more than 35 minutes delayed due to the incident and will now terminate at Connolly Station.

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Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times