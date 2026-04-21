Train services in north Dublin delayed after vehicle strikes bridge

Irish Rail services were suspended for a time early on Tuesday morning after the crash but are now resuming

Rail services between Malahide and Portmarnock in Dublin have been disrupted after a vehicle struck a bridge in the area on Tuesday morning.

Irish Rail has warned that alterations and delays of up to 30 minutes can be expected as a result of built-up congestion following the incident.

Update: Services are resuming between Malahide and Portmarnock following a vehicle striking a bridge.



Delays of up to +30mins and alterations can be expected as a result of congestion caused. -AD https://t.co/Y2oMyrXY4W — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) April 21, 2026

Services were suspended for a time early on Tuesday morning after the crash but are now resuming.

Staff are attending the scene.

Irish Rail has advised that the 6.25am service between Drogheda and Pearse Station is more than 35 minutes delayed due to the incident and will now terminate at Connolly Station.