Man due in court after reports of €20,000 cash thrown at Galway motorists

Gardaí believe the €20,000 was the proceeds of a theft in Kerry. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times Garda

A 36-year-old man is due to appear in court after he was arrested following reports of a man throwing more than €20,000 in cash at Galway motorists.

The man was arrested on Saturday by gardaí after they were called to the Skerrit Roundabout on the Old Dublin Road in Galway city.

Gardaí arrested the man, who was under the influence of intoxicants at the time, for public order offences, and when searched, they found he had €10,000 worth of cocaine.

They also recovered more than €20,000 in cash from motorists who handed back the money, and it’s understood that the man will be charged with both drug and theft offences later today.

Gardaí believe the money was the proceeds of a theft in Listowel, Co Kerry, where a businessman had €120,000 stolen as he was preparing make about a cash lodgement to a bank in the town.

The businessman was about to make the lodgement at 7.30am on Thursday when his a laptop bag, containing a laptop and the cash, was snatched from his car at Clieveragh in the town.

Gardaí in Listowel launched an immediate investigation and harvesting CCTV from various locations around the town, were able to identify a suspect and another person of interest.

They also found the laptop and €2,000 dumped in a ditch and both the laptop and cash were sent for an examination by garda technical experts for an examination for fingerprints and DNA.

The man was arrested in Galway was taken to a local garda station for questioning where he was charged last night with both drug and theft offences and is due in court in Galway later today.