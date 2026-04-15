Siptu to ballot RTÉ members to safeguard against potential outsourcing

A key issue for Siptu is whether management will try to outsource the making of drama series Fair City. File photograph: Eric Luke

Siptu is to hold a “protective” ballot of members in RTÉ over the possible outsourcing of programmes such as Fair City and the Late Late Show to the independent sector.

Religious programmes and the broadcaster’s television documentary unit have already been impacted by management efforts at the station to cut costs and staff numbers.

The ballot, which is set to take place early next month, is intended as a warning in the event of further moves that would undermine staff jobs, said Siptu organiser Robbie Purfield.

“It’s sort of following on from the vote of no confidence that was passed on the management strategy and then when we went in and briefed the politicians,” he said. “People are worried about what might come next and so this is about having some sort of block in place in case there is an attempt to do something else without proper consultation.”

Purfield said there was concern among staff that some of those granted voluntary redundancy packages at the end of last year were selected with the intention to pave the way for outsourcing. That has prompted concern among the union’s 700 members, many of whom are technicians, for the viability of their roles in the future.

A key issue for the union, to which Equity is also affiliated, is whether management might try to outsource the making of drama series Fair City.

Only Siptu staff are to be balloted in the coming weeks and the result will effectively provide an indication of the members’ willingness to take action if management moves to make further changes without consultation. Another ballot would be required before any action could be taken.

“I’m not saying the other unions aren’t concerned about what’s happening but it’s the Siptu members who are sort of at the pointy stick end of things at the moment,” he said.

“And so the intention here is to make it clear to management that if there any is any more outsourcing, without consultation, we go back to members and ballot them then for industrial action.”