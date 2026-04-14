Almost €7m worth of cigarettes seized by Revenue at Dublin Port

Revenue seized more than seven million cigarettes at Dublin Port earlier this month with an estimated value of almost €7 million.

The seizure on April 3rd was made following routine risk profiling, with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog Milo.

The estimated 7.2 million cigarettes were discovered in a consignment declared as truck parts, following a search of a container that had arrived on a vessel from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

The smuggled cigarettes, branded Lambert & Butler, have an estimated value of over €6.8 million, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of more than €5.3 million.

Revenue said the seizure by its officers is part of continuing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

It said if businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence at the freephone number 1800 295 295.