Ireland

James Johnston, father of teenager Aoife Johnston, dies following cancer diagnosis

Aoife’s father James and family pursued justice over hospital care of daughter who died of meningitis at University Hospital Limerick

Kate Johnston (left), James Johnston, Carol Johnston and Meagan Johnston outside the inquest into Aoife Johnston’s death at the Coroner’s Court. James Johnston, Aoife’s father, has died. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson
Kate Johnston (left), James Johnston, Carol Johnston and Meagan Johnston outside the inquest into Aoife Johnston’s death at the Coroner’s Court. James Johnston, Aoife’s father, has died. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson
Cian O’Connell
Sat Apr 04 2026 - 14:471 MIN READ

The father of Aoife Johnston, a 16-year-old schoolgirl who died of meningitis in 2022 after being left without antibiotics for over 13 hours at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), has died.

James Johnston was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in the summer of 2024. While dealing with his illness, he continued to fight for justice for his daughter, whose death attracted significant public attention, particularly in relation to the conditions in the midwest hospital.

In a post on social media, the Mid West Hospital Campaign said it was “Thinking of Carol, Meagan, Kate Johnston and their family on the sad loss of their Dad James. Reunited with his beloved daughter Aoife.”

Last year, the family said the trauma of their “fight for justice” had “taken a toll” on his physical health.

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At the time, he was being treated in the hospital in which Aoife had died.

A 2024 report by the former chief justice Frank Clarke found that UHL’s emergency department was “significantly understaffed” and had an “inadequate” and “ad hoc” system to escalate concerns about patients’ conditions deteriorating at the time.

Aoife Johnston’s death, he said, was “almost certainly avoidable”.

‘She’s missed out on so much’: Family of Aoife Johnston, who died in Limerick hospital, determined to keep her memory alive ]

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