Ireland

ESB Networks apologises for smart meter glitch that told customers energy usage had soared

Woman says her usage last Sunday was put at 13,000kWh, which would cost some €5,000, when in reality it was closer to 9kWh

Some customers with smart meters were told that they had run up bills in excess of €5,000 over a single day. Photograph: iStock
Some customers with smart meters were told that they had run up bills in excess of €5,000 over a single day. Photograph: iStock
Conor Pope
Tue Mar 10 2026 - 17:052 MIN READ

ESB Networks has said a smart meter software update that took place last Friday and led to a glitch that mistakenly told customers their usage had soared had been resolved.

The electricity network operator on Tuesday apologised to customers who received incorrect meter readings which led to high and incorrect usage figures showing up on ESB Networks’ online accounts, and on those of suppliers.

Some customers with smart meters were being told they had run up bills of more than €5,000 over the course of a single day.

The issue affected customers of multiple providers, with one Energia customer who contacted The Irish Times saying her reported usage last Sunday was put at 13,000kWh.

READ MORE

‘Most intense day of strikes’ yet, says Hegseth, as death toll from Iran war ‘nears 1,900’

Cheltenham Day One live - Lossiemouth takes the Champion Hurdle

Kinahans ‘trapped’: Gardaí believe drugs cartel bosses have not left UAE in four years

Donald Trump is not mentally ill, but he is mad

Her actual usage, according to an app the woman uses to track her energy consumption, had been 9kWh. Had the erroneous figure been applied to her account she would have been left with a bill of €5,000 for last Sunday alone.

Other customers on various social media platforms have been reporting estimated usage of closer to €10,000 over the course of a last weekend.

The software glitch prompted Bord Gáis Energy to switch off billing for associated meters to minimise the impact for customers. It said it would not resume the issuing of bills until it received updated data from ESB Networks.

In a statement, the network operator said the issue arose as a result of a planned upgrade to one of its internal systems last Friday. It said the issue has been identified and resolved and it has “commenced correcting all affected data”.

It said customers “do not need to do anything” and their accounts “will automatically adjust to reflect actual usage”.

ESB Networks apologised “for the confusion and concern this has caused” and said it is “working closely with suppliers and other stakeholders”.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Conor Pope

Conor Pope

Conor Pope is Consumer Affairs Correspondent, Pricewatch Editor