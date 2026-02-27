Ireland

Workplace Relations Commission names new chairman

Former Labour Court chair Kevin Foley takes on five-year term at head of State’s industrial relations agency

Kevin Foley has been named as the new chairman of the Workplace Relations Commission. Photograph: Eric Luke/ The Irish Times
Kevin Foley has been named as the new chairman of the Workplace Relations Commission. Photograph: Eric Luke/ The Irish Times
Emmet Malone
Fri Feb 27 2026 - 06:001 MIN READ

Former Labour Court chair Kevin Foley has been named as the new chairman of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

He will replace former Irish Congress of Trade Unions general secretary David Begg who had held the position since 2021.

Foley retired from the Labour Court last March after nine years as its chair and was subsequently appointed to chair the Government-backed Cost of Business Advisory Forum.

Prior to joining the Labour Court, initially as a deputy chair, Foley had spent more than 20 years at the Labour Relations Commission where he was director of conciliation.

READ MORE

‘A sick, demented person with an extremely low IQ’: Donald Trump attacks Robert De Niro

Richest 10% of Irish households command almost half the wealth

Hillary Clinton tells congressional panel she has no information on Jeffrey Epstein

New €1m Government meeting room will protect communications with world leaders, says Martin

Announcing the appointment, which followed a selection by the Public Appointments Service, Minister of State for Employment, Alan Dillon, said Foley would bring “a wealth of experience in industrial relations, dispute resolution and public service” to the role.

“His leadership will be invaluable as the WRC continues its vital work in promoting fair, compliant and productive workplaces across the economy,” he said.

Foley’s appointment is for a five-year term, commencing on March 2nd.

Rachael Ryan has been named as an ordinary member of the WRC’s board, meanwhile.

Ryan is the head of the Siptu’s Legal Rights Unit and a member of the Employment Law Review Group.

“Rachael brings significant expertise and understanding of workers’ rights and employment law,” said Dillon.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Emmet Malone

Emmet Malone

Emmet Malone is Work Correspondent at The Irish Times