Workplace Relations Commission names new chairman

Kevin Foley has been named as the new chairman of the Workplace Relations Commission. Photograph: Eric Luke/ The Irish Times

Former Labour Court chair Kevin Foley has been named as the new chairman of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

He will replace former Irish Congress of Trade Unions general secretary David Begg who had held the position since 2021.

Foley retired from the Labour Court last March after nine years as its chair and was subsequently appointed to chair the Government-backed Cost of Business Advisory Forum.

Prior to joining the Labour Court, initially as a deputy chair, Foley had spent more than 20 years at the Labour Relations Commission where he was director of conciliation.

Announcing the appointment, which followed a selection by the Public Appointments Service, Minister of State for Employment, Alan Dillon, said Foley would bring “a wealth of experience in industrial relations, dispute resolution and public service” to the role.

“His leadership will be invaluable as the WRC continues its vital work in promoting fair, compliant and productive workplaces across the economy,” he said.

Foley’s appointment is for a five-year term, commencing on March 2nd.

Rachael Ryan has been named as an ordinary member of the WRC’s board, meanwhile.

Ryan is the head of the Siptu’s Legal Rights Unit and a member of the Employment Law Review Group.

“Rachael brings significant expertise and understanding of workers’ rights and employment law,” said Dillon.