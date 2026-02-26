Mayo winner scoops €11.1 million National Lottery jackpot

The lucky ticket holder is the first lottery winner of 2026 as there were a number of rollovers

Mayo may be perennially unlucky in the eternal pursuit of Sam Maguire, but it has bagged another National Lottery winner.

Kelly’s Mace at the Circle K service station on the Mulranny Road in Newport has been announced as the seller of the winning €11,101,286 Lotto ticket.

The lucky ticket holder is the first lottery winner of 2026 as there were a number of rollovers, hence the size of the jackpot.

The National Lottery said the winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw which took place on Wednesday.

The winner, whose identity has not yet been revealed, has come forward to claim the prize.

It is one of a series of big Mayo winners in recent years. In August last year an online player in the county won €17 million, the third largest Lotto jackpot in Irish history.

In December 2024 Carey’s on Main Street, Belmullet, which has some claim to being the luckiest shop in Ireland, sold a €5.4 million Lotto jackpot ticket having previously sold a €13.8 million jackpot ticket in 2016.