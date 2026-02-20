Irish Government hopes to use EU presidency to repair transatlantic relations, leak shows

The Government hopes to use its upcoming European Union council presidency to repair transatlantic relations, by building “more ambitious and mutually beneficial” trade ties, according to a confidential draft of the agenda for the influential role.

Ireland would support efforts to boost Europe’s defence industry and deepen co-operation between the EU and the Nato military alliance, the draft document on the Government’s priorities states.

The internal paper, seen by The Irish Times, said Europe was navigating a “deteriorating international security situation”, brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising tensions in other parts of the world.

The presidency casts Ireland in a high-profile international role. The State last held the presidency in 2013.

The council of the European Union is the body that represents the views of national governments in Brussels.

The council presidency rotates between countries every six months, with Ireland to assume the deal-making role from July until the end of the year.

It will involve Ministers and senior Irish diplomats chairing regular EU-level meetings, where they will have to broker compromises between the union’s member states and negotiate common positions.

While the member state holding the rotating presidency cannot dictate the EU agenda, governments can put an emphasis on certain policies.

The draft of the Government’s priorities indicate Ireland hopes to act as a bridge between Brussels and Washington, to reset relations that have sunk to their lowest point in recent history, following US president Donald Trump’s unilateral tariffs on trade and threats to take over Greenland.

The document, marked confidential, said Ireland would use its time in the EU role to “promote a mutually beneficial and positive transatlantic relationship”.

The internal paper has been circulated between departments and a finalised version will likely be presented to Cabinet in the coming weeks.

The Government will be expected to steer the wider EU agenda, rather than a national one, during its time in the role.

Defence and security have become a big focus for Brussels in the last year, in response to growing fears about the threat Russia poses to the Continent.

“Ireland will support the EU’s focus on the development of critical defence capabilities through a stronger and more flexible European defence industry, and the promotion of inclusive and mutually beneficial EU-Nato co-operation,” the draft Government paper states.

The document said work would include the development of “flagship” common EU defence projects, and efforts to better guard against “hybrid threats”.

The internal paper said Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine would remain the EU’s top foreign policy priority this year.

“The Irish presidency will promote a coherent, inclusive and co-ordinated approach to the union’s defence and security agenda, supporting a more resilient and secure Europe, with full respect for the national security and defence policies of member states,” the draft states.

The internal Government paper flagged work negotiating an “ambitious” plan to make it easier for military personnel and equipment to move across member state borders.

A “defining” aspect of Ireland’s presidency would be ensuring Ukraine “has what it needs to defend itself” against Russia, the paper said. Keeping a focus on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and maintaining a ceasefire would be another “key priority” for the Government.

While not referencing the controversial EU-Mercosur trade agreement - the EU’s deal with Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay - the document stated the Government would help advance talks to land several new trade deals, including one with Australia.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman said the Government’s policy programme for the coming EU presidency was “currently being drafted and will not be finalised and launched until June 2026”.

The leaked paper said Ireland hoped to make “substantial progress” on Ukraine’s bid to join the EU, and potentially conclude accession negotiations that would see Montenegro enter the bloc.

