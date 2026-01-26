Ireland

Man dies following two-car collision in Co Louth

Crash happened on the R215 at Newtownfane, Dundalk, on Sunday afternoon

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a crash at Newtownfane, Dundalk. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
A man has died following a two-car collision in Co Louth.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the R215 at Newtownfane, Dundalk, at about 2pm on Sunday.

The male driver of one of the cars, who was aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the Louth County Hospital in Dundalk where a postmortem will be carried out. The coroner has been notified.

A second man, also in his 50s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to be treated for injuries described by gardaí as not life-threatening.

The scene has undergone a technical examination by Garda forensic experts.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

